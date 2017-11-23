AFC West Update: Broncos Make Changes To Their Coaching Staff

Denver Broncos

The last time the Broncos won a game was in Week 4, when the Silver and Black traveled to Denver, and quarterback Derek Carr suffered a transverse process fracture. Since that day, the Orange Crush have gone on a six-game losing streak, and the offense has been in freefall. After the benching of quarterback Trevor Siemian, Brock Osweiler took the reins in an effort to try and get the offense rolling, but that didn't pan out. To start Week 12, the Broncos brass decided to part ways with Offensive Coordinator Mike McCoy, and give the play-calling duties to none other than former Raiders Offensive Coordinator Bill Musgrave.

Musgrave served as the Broncos quarterbacks coach up to this point, and in his first week as "OC" he'll face the Silver and Black. Not only will Musgrave be returning to Oakland, but he'll do it with a new signal-caller under center. It was announced earlier this week second-year quarterback Paxton Lynch would take over for Osweiler, as the team tries to get back in the win column for the first time in eight weeks.