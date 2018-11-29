AFC West Update: Raiders-Chiefs rivalry is coming to the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Sunday

It’s taken 13 weeks for the Oakland Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs to meet on the gridiron, but the two will finally collide this Sunday at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum. The AFC West rivals are on opposite sides of the division, as the Silver and Black own a record of 2-9, while the Chiefs own a record of 9-2. The Raiders are out of the playoff hunt, but when the Chiefs come to town it’s as if it the two were competing in the Super Bowl. True rivalries are hard to come by nowadays, but these opponents truly dislike one another.

Last year’s game at the OACC was arguably the most-thrilling matchup of 2017, going down to the wire, eventually culminating in a Raiders’ last-second victory. Only time will tell if last year’s theatrics repeat this Sunday, but I expect a competitive game from both sides.

Before Sunday arrives, let’s take a look around the division to see what’s happened the last couple weeks.

Denver Broncos

It wasn’t the start to the season the Broncos expected, entering Week 11 3-6, but after back-to-back wins the team is clicking at the right time. Not only are the Broncos almost back at .500, but their two wins came against tough AFC opponents in the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Chargers. As the final five weeks of the season begin to unfold, the Broncos will be in a neck-and-neck race with the Indianapolis Colts, Baltimore Ravens, Miami Dolphins, Tennessee Titans, and Cincinnati Bengals for the final playoff spot.

This weekend the Broncos will travel to Ohio for a showdown with the Bengals, and the outcome could determine whether they clinch a postseason berth later this year.