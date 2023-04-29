Aidan O'Connell patiently waited his turn to shine at Purdue, ultimately paying off in the 2023 NFL Draft

"I was pretty low on the depth chart, but my family [and] my friends always made me feel like I was the best quarterback in the world even when I wasn't," O'Connell said during his introductory conference call. "I think it was just the support I had around me. I have a passion for the game that even when circumstances around me may seem bleak, because I love the game ... I pushed through those circumstances.

"If I looked around and really assessed the situation, I probably would've transferred or stopped playing football. But I had great resources, great strength staff, nutrition, training room, coaches and facility. I knew with all those things, I gave myself a shot to play so I just tried to stick it out as possible."

The quarterback noted he had two formal interviews with Josh McDaniels and the Raiders, both of which he believes "went really well." The soon-to-be rookie signal-caller will have the grand opportunity of being able to learn from the coaches and players around him in Las Vegas, in a QB room that includes veterans Jimmy Garoppolo and Brian Hoyer.