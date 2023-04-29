Player Profile: Get to know QB Aidan O'Connell

Apr 29, 2023 at 11:24 AM
Rachel Gossen

The Raiders selected QB Aidan O'Connell at No. 135, a pick acquired through trade with the New England Patriots.

Learn more about the product of Purdue below.

Name: Aidan O'Connell

Position: QB

Height/Weight: 6-foot-3, 213 pounds

Hometown: Long Grove, Illinois

School: Purdue

1. O'Connell began his career at Purdue as a walk-on, listed eighth on the depth chart when he joined the Boilermakers. After four seasons, he finished his collegiate career as the school's all-time leader in completion percentage (66.7 percent) and passing efficiency (141.8).

He also ranks fourth all-time in career completions (826), fifth in career touchdown passes (65) and sixth in passing yards (9,219). His five career 400-yard passing games and 14 career 300-yard passing games rank second in Purdue history, trailing only Drew Brees.

2. His breakout year came in 2021, where the QB set career-highs with 3,712 passing yards and 28 passing touchdowns. In total, O'Connell accumulated 9,219 career passing yards and 65 touchdowns in 33 games (26 starts).

"He plays super-fast. He makes really quick decisions," per an anonymous AFC QBs coach. "The ball comes out of his hand fast. He's very good from a football-IQ standpoint."

3. Allegiant Stadium won't be new to O'Connell, as he played in the annual East-West Shrine Bowl in February. He was named to the 2023 All-East Shrine Bowl Practice Team, given to the player at each position who had the best week of practice, and in the game, posted 61 passing yards.

Draft Pick: QB Aidan O'Connell

With the 135th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders selected quarterback Aidan O'Connell.

QB Aidan O'Connell 4th Round (135th Pick Overall) Purdue
1 / 10

QB Aidan O'Connell
4th Round (135th Pick Overall)
Purdue

Michael Conroy/Associated Press
QB Aidan O'Connell 4th Round (135th Pick Overall) Purdue
2 / 10

QB Aidan O'Connell
4th Round (135th Pick Overall)
Purdue

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press
QB Aidan O'Connell 4th Round (135th Pick Overall) Purdue
3 / 10

QB Aidan O'Connell
4th Round (135th Pick Overall)
Purdue

CRAIG LASSIG/Associated Press
QB Aidan O'Connell 4th Round (135th Pick Overall) Purdue
4 / 10

QB Aidan O'Connell
4th Round (135th Pick Overall)
Purdue

Marc Lebryk/Associated Press
QB Aidan O'Connell 4th Round (135th Pick Overall) Purdue
5 / 10

QB Aidan O'Connell
4th Round (135th Pick Overall)
Purdue

Michael Conroy/Associated Press
QB Aidan O'Connell 4th Round (135th Pick Overall) Purdue
6 / 10

QB Aidan O'Connell
4th Round (135th Pick Overall)
Purdue

Darron Cummings/Associated Press
QB Aidan O'Connell 4th Round (135th Pick Overall) Purdue
7 / 10

QB Aidan O'Connell
4th Round (135th Pick Overall)
Purdue

Darron Cummings/Associated Press
QB Aidan O'Connell 4th Round (135th Pick Overall) Purdue
8 / 10

QB Aidan O'Connell
4th Round (135th Pick Overall)
Purdue

Darron Cummings/Associated Press
QB Aidan O'Connell 4th Round (135th Pick Overall) Purdue
9 / 10

QB Aidan O'Connell
4th Round (135th Pick Overall)
Purdue

AJ Mast/Associated Press
QB Aidan O'Connell 4th Round (135th Pick Overall) Purdue
10 / 10

QB Aidan O'Connell
4th Round (135th Pick Overall)
Purdue

Michael Conroy/Associated Press
