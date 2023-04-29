Player Profile: Get to know QB Aidan O'Connell

The Raiders selected QB Aidan O'Connell at No. 135, a pick acquired through trade with the New England Patriots.
Learn more about the product of Purdue below.
Name: Aidan O'Connell
Position: QB
Height/Weight: 6-foot-3, 213 pounds
Hometown: Long Grove, Illinois
School: Purdue
1. O'Connell began his career at Purdue as a walk-on, listed eighth on the depth chart when he joined the Boilermakers. After four seasons, he finished his collegiate career as the school's all-time leader in completion percentage (66.7 percent) and passing efficiency (141.8).
He also ranks fourth all-time in career completions (826), fifth in career touchdown passes (65) and sixth in passing yards (9,219). His five career 400-yard passing games and 14 career 300-yard passing games rank second in Purdue history, trailing only Drew Brees.
2. His breakout year came in 2021, where the QB set career-highs with 3,712 passing yards and 28 passing touchdowns. In total, O'Connell accumulated 9,219 career passing yards and 65 touchdowns in 33 games (26 starts).
"He plays super-fast. He makes really quick decisions," per an anonymous AFC QBs coach. "The ball comes out of his hand fast. He's very good from a football-IQ standpoint."
3. Allegiant Stadium won't be new to O'Connell, as he played in the annual East-West Shrine Bowl in February. He was named to the 2023 All-East Shrine Bowl Practice Team, given to the player at each position who had the best week of practice, and in the game, posted 61 passing yards.
With the 135th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders selected quarterback Aidan O'Connell.