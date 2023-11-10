'My best football is ahead of me': AJ Cole continues striving for perfection after setting NFL single-game punting average record

Cole's contributions haven't gone unnoticed by Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce. During Friday morning media availability, he said the punter was voted Player of the Week in the locker room, rewarded with a prime parking spot at the practice facility.

"What AJ did the other night, I don't think we talked enough about it," said Pierce. "The NFL single-game record, changed field position for us, the coverage unit was great, the protection unit was good. Just to watch how those guys celebrated and [understood] what he accomplished.

"Our special teams has been our core," he added. "They've probably been the strength of our team each and every game, giving us opportunities. Along with [Daniel] Carlson, they've done an outstanding job along with our kicking coverage.

Cole's record-breaking performance is also a representation of the cohesiveness with his fellow special teamers. This is his fifth season as teammates with All-Pro kicker Daniel Carlson, and the two are continuing to build their relationship with special teams coordinator Tom McMahon, in his second year with the team, and long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer, who was brought in this offseason.

"I've played my entire career with Daniel so the trust that me and him have in each other and the working relationship we have is super helpful on gameday," said Cole. "And I think Bob [Bobenmoyer] has done an awesome job this year coming in. We've put a lot of time in, put a lot of work in throughout the spring, throughout the summer, Training Camp, early part of the season, so it's cool to see it kind of paying off. He's been snapping really, really well lately and so we're appreciative of all the work he put in.