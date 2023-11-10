Raiders offense putting trust in the trenches as season prolongs

"We knew Kolton Miller is one of the best left tackles in football. Frankly belongs on some of the more underrated guys across the league list," Pro Football Focus analyst Brad Spielberger said on Upon Further Review with Eddie Paskal. "The growth from Dylan Parham, I think he looks for work, looks to take on another assignments if he doesn't have a guy in a one-on-one matchup. The growth of a lot of these young players has been really encouraging."

The unit will have another tough task on their hands against the Jets. New York has the No. 1 ranked defense by Pro Football Focus (88.3) while holding opposing quarterbacks to an average 76.6 rating. Things won't be easier if Miller, who is dealing with a shoulder injury, can't play Sunday. Regardless of the circumstances, the offensive line seems to have a quiet confidence within itself based off what the group has already been able to accomplish.