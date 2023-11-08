Raiders-Jets Week 10 Injury Report

Nov 08, 2023 at 03:16 PM
Raiders.com Staff

Las Vegas Raiders:

Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Maxx Crosby DE Knee LP
Divine Deablo LB Ankle DNP
Nate Hobbs CB Ankle LP
Austin Hooper TE Calf LP
Jakob Johnson FB Concussion DNP
Luke Masterson LB Concussion FP
Kolton Miller T Shoulder DNP
Thayer Munford Jr. T Neck LP
Marcus Peters CB Knee DNP
Robert Spillane LB Hand FP
Greg Van Roten G Biceps/Back LP

New York Jets:

Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Chazz Surratt LB Ankle DNP
Billy Turner OL Finger DNP
Mekhi Becton OL Knee LP
Allen Lazard WR Knee LP
Jeremy Ruckert TE Shoulder LP
Quincy Williams LB Knee LP
Duane Brown OL Hip FP

Practice Status

  • DNP - Did not participate in practice
  • LP - Limited participation in practice
  • FP - Full participation
  • (-) - Not listed
  • NIR - Not injury related

Game Status

  • Out - Player will not play
  • Doubtful - Player is unlikely to play
  • Questionable - Player is not certain to play
  • (-) - Not listed

