Raiders-Jets Week 10 Injury Report

Las Vegas Raiders:
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Maxx Crosby
|DE
|Knee
|LP
|Divine Deablo
|LB
|Ankle
|DNP
|Nate Hobbs
|CB
|Ankle
|LP
|Austin Hooper
|TE
|Calf
|LP
|Jakob Johnson
|FB
|Concussion
|DNP
|Luke Masterson
|LB
|Concussion
|FP
|Kolton Miller
|T
|Shoulder
|DNP
|Thayer Munford Jr.
|T
|Neck
|LP
|Marcus Peters
|CB
|Knee
|DNP
|Robert Spillane
|LB
|Hand
|FP
|Greg Van Roten
|G
|Biceps/Back
|LP
New York Jets:
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Chazz Surratt
|LB
|Ankle
|DNP
|Billy Turner
|OL
|Finger
|DNP
|Mekhi Becton
|OL
|Knee
|LP
|Allen Lazard
|WR
|Knee
|LP
|Jeremy Ruckert
|TE
|Shoulder
|LP
|Quincy Williams
|LB
|Knee
|LP
|Duane Brown
|OL
|Hip
|FP
Practice Status
- DNP - Did not participate in practice
- LP - Limited participation in practice
- FP - Full participation
- (-) - Not listed
- NIR - Not injury related
Game Status
- Out - Player will not play
- Doubtful - Player is unlikely to play
- Questionable - Player is not certain to play
- (-) - Not listed