Allegiant Stadium architect David Manica to light the Al Davis Memorial Torch

HENDERSON, Nev. – Celebrated architect David Manica will light the Al Davis Memorial Torch prior to kickoff of the Las Vegas Raiders game versus Kansas City game on Sunday night at Allegiant Stadium. His sterling architectural expertise was instrumental in making the Raiders' stadium vision come to life. Manica first worked with Raiders Owner Mark Davis in designing a venue when the Silver and Black proposed relocation to Southern California. They took elements of that project and enhanced key characteristics to create a facility that accents the world-famous Las Vegas Strip.

The president and owner of Manica Architecture believes in stunning design and innovative functionality as the path to successful buildings and that comes through with his sleek modern design of Allegiant Stadium as well as Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, site of the Raiders' headquarters and training facility.

In his 27 years designing large public assembly facilities, he has forged a vision for some of the world's highest-profile stadium, arena, and convention projects. His passionate commitment and dedication to balancing the complicated needs of his clients have earned him lasting relationships with them all.

Manica joins Jim Murren (October 24 against Philadelphia), Tommy White (October 10 versus Chicago), Steve Wynn (September 26 versus Miami), Brian Sandoval (September 13 versus Baltimore) and Dr. Miriam Adelson, widow of Sheldon G. Adelson (August 14 against Seattle), on the list of those who have been extended the privilege to perform the honor in 2021.

Since the tradition began in 2011 in Oakland, many Raiders Alumni, celebrities and fans have had the privilege to light the Torch before each home game. The Al Davis Memorial Torch is a tribute to Mr. Davis' legacy as the Raiders' long-time owner, Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee, AFL Coach of the Year, AFL Commissioner, and the architect of the Raiders' Commitment to Excellence in recognition of Mr. Davis' enduring vision that "the fire that burns the brightest in the Raiders' organization is the will to win."