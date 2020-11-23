Allegiant Stadium construction workers light Al Davis Memorial Torch

HENDERSON, Nev. – Men and women, representing the 12,000-plus individuals who contributed to the design and construction of Allegiant Stadium, were afforded the honor of lighting the Al Davis Memorial Torch prior to the November 22 game against Kansas City inside the facility that they proudly built. Successfully built in an aggressive 31-month schedule, more than 6,000,000 labor hours went into the construction of the Raiders' new home in Las Vegas. The craft team, comprised of more than 100 firms, exceeded all small and diverse business goals—with 62 percent of the workforce being minority and female.

This marks the fourth straight time in 2020 that the Raiders have bestowed members of the community with the prestigious honor of lighting the Al Davis Memorial Torch. Airmen from Creech Air Force Base in Indian Springs and Nellis Air Force Base in Las Vegas lit the Al Davis Memorial Torch prior to the November 15 game versus Denver at Allegiant Stadium as the Raiders honored veterans and active duty military for Salute to Service. Cancer survivors who were treated at healthcare facilities in Nevada and Utah joined two-time breast cancer survivor Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn G. Goodman in lighting the Al Davis Memorial Torch before kickoff of the October 25 game versus Tampa Bay at Allegiant Stadium as the Raiders commemorated the NFL's "Crucial Catch: Intercept Cancer" initiative. Before kickoff of the October 4 game versus Buffalo, the Raiders invited Southern Nevada frontline medical workers to light the Al Davis Memorial Torch to show appreciation for their continued service in our community.