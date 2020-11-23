Allegiant Stadium construction workers light Al Davis Memorial Torch

Nov 23, 2020 at 11:45 AM
Raiders Public Relations

HENDERSON, Nev. – Men and women, representing the 12,000-plus individuals who contributed to the design and construction of Allegiant Stadium, were afforded the honor of lighting the Al Davis Memorial Torch prior to the November 22 game against Kansas City inside the facility that they proudly built. Successfully built in an aggressive 31-month schedule, more than 6,000,000 labor hours went into the construction of the Raiders' new home in Las Vegas. The craft team, comprised of more than 100 firms, exceeded all small and diverse business goals—with 62 percent of the workforce being minority and female.

 This marks the fourth straight time in 2020 that the Raiders have bestowed members of the community with the prestigious honor of lighting the Al Davis Memorial Torch. Airmen from Creech Air Force Base in Indian Springs and Nellis Air Force Base in Las Vegas lit the Al Davis Memorial Torch prior to the November 15 game versus Denver at Allegiant Stadium as the Raiders honored veterans and active duty military for Salute to Service. Cancer survivors who were treated at healthcare facilities in Nevada and Utah joined two-time breast cancer survivor Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn G. Goodman in lighting the Al Davis Memorial Torch before kickoff of the October 25 game versus Tampa Bay at Allegiant Stadium as the Raiders commemorated the NFL's "Crucial Catch: Intercept Cancer" initiative. Before kickoff of the October 4 game versus Buffalo, the Raiders invited Southern Nevada frontline medical workers to light the Al Davis Memorial Torch to show appreciation for their continued service in our community.

 Since the tradition began in 2011, many Raiders Alumni, celebrities and fans have had the privilege to light the Torch. Before the inaugural game in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium, Mrs. Carol Davis lit the Al Davis Memorial Torch honoring her late husband when the Raiders faced the New Orleans Saints on September 21. Prior to every game, the team and the fans pay tribute to Mr. Davis by lighting the Al Davis Memorial Torch in his honor. The Torch is a tribute to Mr. Davis' legacy as the Raiders' long-time owner, Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee, AFL Coach of the Year, AFL Commissioner, and the architect of the Raiders' Commitment to Excellence…in recognition of Mr. Davis' enduring vision that "the fire that burns brightest in the Raiders' organization is the will to win."

Sights of the Game: Week 11 Gameday Entertainment vs. Chiefs

View exclusive gameday entertainment photos from the Raiders' Week 11 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Allegiant Stadium construction workers before lighting the Al Davis Memorial Torch before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
1 / 20

Allegiant Stadium construction workers before lighting the Al Davis Memorial Torch before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Allegiant Stadium construction workers before lighting the Al Davis Memorial Torch before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
2 / 20

Allegiant Stadium construction workers before lighting the Al Davis Memorial Torch before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
An Allegiant Stadium construction worker before lighting the Al Davis Memorial Torch before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
3 / 20

An Allegiant Stadium construction worker before lighting the Al Davis Memorial Torch before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
An Allegiant Stadium construction worker before lighting the Al Davis Memorial Torch before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
4 / 20

An Allegiant Stadium construction worker before lighting the Al Davis Memorial Torch before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
An Allegiant Stadium construction worker before lighting the Al Davis Memorial Torch before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
5 / 20

An Allegiant Stadium construction worker before lighting the Al Davis Memorial Torch before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
An Allegiant Stadium construction worker before lighting the Al Davis Memorial Torch before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
6 / 20

An Allegiant Stadium construction worker before lighting the Al Davis Memorial Torch before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
An Allegiant Stadium construction worker before lighting the Al Davis Memorial Torch before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
7 / 20

An Allegiant Stadium construction worker before lighting the Al Davis Memorial Torch before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
An Allegiant Stadium construction worker during the lighting of the Al Davis Memorial Torch before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
8 / 20

An Allegiant Stadium construction worker during the lighting of the Al Davis Memorial Torch before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
An Allegiant Stadium construction worker during the lighting of the Al Davis Memorial Torch before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
9 / 20

An Allegiant Stadium construction worker during the lighting of the Al Davis Memorial Torch before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
An Allegiant Stadium construction worker during the lighting of the Al Davis Memorial Torch before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
10 / 20

An Allegiant Stadium construction worker during the lighting of the Al Davis Memorial Torch before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
An Allegiant Stadium construction worker during the lighting of the Al Davis Memorial Torch before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
11 / 20

An Allegiant Stadium construction worker during the lighting of the Al Davis Memorial Torch before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Allegiant Stadium construction workers sign the Al Davis Memorial torch before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
12 / 20

Allegiant Stadium construction workers sign the Al Davis Memorial torch before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Allegiant Stadium construction workers light the Al Davis Memorial Torch before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
13 / 20

Allegiant Stadium construction workers light the Al Davis Memorial Torch before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Allegiant Stadium construction workers light the Al Davis Memorial Torch before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
14 / 20

Allegiant Stadium construction workers light the Al Davis Memorial Torch before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders during the national anthem before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
15 / 20

The Las Vegas Raiders during the national anthem before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Allegiant Stadium construction workers during the national anthem before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
16 / 20

Allegiant Stadium construction workers during the national anthem before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
An Allegiant Stadium construction worker during the national anthem before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
17 / 20

An Allegiant Stadium construction worker during the national anthem before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nevin Lawson (26), defensive coordinator Paul Guenther, linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50), linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44), linebacker Javin White (53) and safety Dallin Leavitt (32) during the national anthem before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
18 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nevin Lawson (26), defensive coordinator Paul Guenther, linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50), linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44), linebacker Javin White (53) and safety Dallin Leavitt (32) during the national anthem before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the national anthem before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
19 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the national anthem before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
An Allegiant Stadium construction workers during the national anthem before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
20 / 20

An Allegiant Stadium construction workers during the national anthem before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders

