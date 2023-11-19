Ball-hawking defensive showing wasn't enough to get Raiders over hump in Miami

Davante Adams had a sensational showing, with seven catches, 82 yards and his first touchdown grab since Week 3. However, Josh Jacobs was limited to 39 rushing yards. Rookie quarterback Aidan O'Connell went 24-of-41 with three interceptions.

"I'm learning how hard the NFL is and how hard it is to win," O'Connell said. "Just kudos to our defense, played so well in the second half. Kept us in the game, with, I think [Miami] scored six points in the second half. ... Our defense did an awesome job keeping us in the game. It's really going to come down to our offense and watching the film to just be better all around and it starts with me."

Despite the end results, the defense can keep their heads high after their road performance against the No. 1 ranked offense in the NFL. They'll have to bring the same energy next Sunday to Allegiant Stadium against the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs.