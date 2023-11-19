Ball-hawking defensive showing wasn't enough to get Raiders over hump in Miami

Nov 19, 2023 at 02:21 PM
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

Throughout the game, neither the Raiders or Dolphins had a full grasp of the momentum. It really could've went either way.

Despite a valiant effort from defense and special teams, the Raiders fell short 20-13. The turnover margin was even, with both teams securing three turnovers. Luke Masterson and Nate Hobbs stripped the ball out for fumbles, while Isaiah Pola-Mao came in for an injured Marcus Epps and catching his first career interception.

This was the fifth game this season the Silver and Black defense has held an opponent to 21 points or less. After having 13 turnovers all last season, they've totaled that number in 11 games.

Special teams also played their part with Daniel Carlson knocking down a 34- and 47-yard field goals. Punter AJ Cole, in the midst of an All-Pro caliber season, averaged nearly 53 yards per punt, with two downed inside the 20-yard line.

The one phase of the game that couldn't replicate the same success was the offense. The unit produced six points on the following drives of their three turnovers, and went 4-of-14 on third down.

"I think offensively, we've got a lot of things to look at and we'll do that," Antonio Pierce said following his first loss as interim head coach. "For our team, I think we fought. ... Defense battled, special teams played well. We won a play or two back here and there. And again on offense, you're talking about a game of inches, maybe a yard or two on some throws that are explosive for us and we just didn't make it."

"There's no moral victories, but we know as a defense we're going in the right direction," Maxx Crosby echoing his head coach postgame. "We know offensively we're only going to get better. So there's no moral victory, but at the end of the day we took a lot of positives from it. We just got to watch the film and keep moving forward."

Davante Adams had a sensational showing, with seven catches, 82 yards and his first touchdown grab since Week 3. However, Josh Jacobs was limited to 39 rushing yards. Rookie quarterback Aidan O'Connell went 24-of-41 with three interceptions.

"I'm learning how hard the NFL is and how hard it is to win," O'Connell said. "Just kudos to our defense, played so well in the second half. Kept us in the game, with, I think [Miami] scored six points in the second half. ... Our defense did an awesome job keeping us in the game. It's really going to come down to our offense and watching the film to just be better all around and it starts with me."

Despite the end results, the defense can keep their heads high after their road performance against the No. 1 ranked offense in the NFL. They'll have to bring the same energy next Sunday to Allegiant Stadium against the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs.

"There [are] no moral victories," said Pierce. "I told them keep their chins up and we're going to be the same way win, lose or draw. We'll go back to work on Tuesday and get after it."

Gameday Photos: Week 11 vs. Dolphins

View photos from the Raiders' Week 11 matchup against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Advertising