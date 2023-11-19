Quick Snap: Raiders drop road game to Dolphins

What started as a close contest for the Raiders turned into a 20-13 road loss to the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
Miami found the end zone first Sunday on an eight-play, 75-yard drive that resulted in a 38-yard touchdown pass to Tyreek Hill. However, the Raiders quickly responded to re-take the lead thanks to a 46-yard pass from Aidan O'Connell to Davante Adams for the touchdown. Unfortunately for the Silver and Black, that would be their lone TD of the day.
Momentum kept swinging back and forth between the two teams early in the game, with both Marcus Epps and Divine Deablo recovering fumbles forced by Luke Masterson and Nate Hobbs, respectively. It marked the first time that the Raiders have had multiple fumble recoveries in the first half of a game since Week 13 of 2020 against the Jets.
Another notable big defensive stop came on a Dolphins' fourth-down conversion attempt. At the 3-yard line, Tua Tagovailoa completed a pass to Hill, but Isaiah Pola-Mao and Hobbs brought him down for a loss of four yards, getting the offense back on the field.
In his fourth career start, O'Connell was steady through the first two quarters, completing 71.4% of his passes for 103 yards. Struggles began in the second half.
Miami got the ball following halftime and on the very first pass attempt, Pola-Mao picked off a pass intended for Jaylen Waddle to notch his first career interception. But as the story of the game kept playing out, the offense just couldn't move the chains and the Raiders were forced to punt.
Offensive woes got worse when on the next Raiders' drive, O'Connell was picked off by Jalen Ramsey. Fortunately, the defense kept the game within reach, forcing the Dolphins to attempt field goals on three straight drives in the third quarter – two made and one missed. But there seemed to be no answer to Tagovailoa and Co., as the team totaled 422 yards of offense while Tagovailoa went 28-of-39 for 325 yards and two touchdowns.
Another interception off O'Connell by Jaelan Phillips came in the final three minutes and even though the Silver and Black did get the ball back with under two minutes to go, a final pick by Ramsey in the end zone sealed the Raiders' fate.
The Silver and Black return home in Week 12 to face the Kansas City Chiefs before a late bye week.
