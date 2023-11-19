Quick Snap: Raiders drop road game to Dolphins

In his fourth career start, O'Connell was steady through the first two quarters, completing 71.4% of his passes for 103 yards. Struggles began in the second half.

Miami got the ball following halftime and on the very first pass attempt, Pola-Mao picked off a pass intended for Jaylen Waddle to notch his first career interception. But as the story of the game kept playing out, the offense just couldn't move the chains and the Raiders were forced to punt.

Offensive woes got worse when on the next Raiders' drive, O'Connell was picked off by Jalen Ramsey. Fortunately, the defense kept the game within reach, forcing the Dolphins to attempt field goals on three straight drives in the third quarter – two made and one missed. But there seemed to be no answer to Tagovailoa and Co., as the team totaled 422 yards of offense while Tagovailoa went 28-of-39 for 325 yards and two touchdowns.

Another interception off O'Connell by Jaelan Phillips came in the final three minutes and even though the Silver and Black did get the ball back with under two minutes to go, a final pick by Ramsey in the end zone sealed the Raiders' fate.