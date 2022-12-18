'Big Dawg' Rolle receives Las Vegas Raiders' Inspire Change Changemaker Award

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders announced Arpedge Rolle as its recipient of the inaugural 2022 Inspire Change Changemaker Award. The league's newly established award recognizes individuals who are making a difference in their communities through social justice work, either individually or as part of a nonprofit organization, across each of the NFL's 32 club markets.

Coach "Big Dawg" Rolle, as he is affectionally called, will be recognized during Sunday's Raiders-New England game at Allegiant Stadium for his contributions to making the Las Vegas community a better place for the region's youth.

Inspire Change Changemaker Award recipients were selected based on their outstanding work in the community, supporting one or more of the four key pillars encompassed in the Inspire Change Initiative: Police-Community Relations, Criminal Justice Reform, Education and Economic Advancement.

Coach Rolle, recognized as one of the best defensive/offensive line specialist coaches in the country and has coached numerous NFL, college and high school stars over the past 20 years. He also taught in California and Florida for over 15 years and has worked with schools to help establish a program that would serve student-athletes who needed extra educational support and behavioral modifications.

He has expanded his roles to serve student-athletes in the Las Vegas communities through Big Dawg Football Nonprofit, which was established in 2018 and aims to assist inspiring, underserved youth as they qualify for post high school education and skill development. Building his business from his passions, Coach Rolle created a program called A.C.E, to help support families and their student-athletes in Las Vegas. The objective of the A.C.E Program is to build student athletes holistically by molding youth through character development and academic support. A.C.E stands for: Athletic development, Character molding, and Educational support, and the program services nearly 200 student-athletes yearly.

Through Coach Rolle's leadership, Big Dawg Football Nonprofit is extending the "E" to specifically create what's called E.E.P., standing for Extended Educational Plan. Through partnered schools, E.E.P. will be able to evaluate students' academic performances and create a specific curriculum that will not only address the root of the challenge but provide an academic prescription that will ensure students' progress.

Grant funding will provide more tutors for Math, English, and Science in high schools along with SAT & ACT Prep for high school athletes. Previously held exclusively at the Five Star Lineman Academy, the A.C.E. program is now expanding to the Clark County School District middle and high schools in the Historic Westside.

Inspire Change is the NFL's social justice initiative which showcases the collaborative efforts of players, owners and the League to create positive change in communities across the country and ensure that equal opportunity becomes a reality for all. Since 2017, the NFL family has provided more than $244 million to 37 national grant partners and hundreds of grassroots organizations across the country, nearing its 10-year, $250 million commitment to social justice efforts.