Breaking down potential free agent fits for the Raiders

With the NFL's pre-free agency negotiation window underway, let's take a look at some potential Raiders targets.

In the last week, the Silver and Black placed the franchise tag on RB Josh Jacobs and announced some additional re-signings on the offensive side with RB Ameer Abdullah, TE Jesper Horsted, OG Netane Muti and OT Brandon Parker. One position still looms large for the Vegas attack and that is the quarterback spot where Chase Garbers remains the only player under contract at the position.

The Aaron Rodgers sweepstakes seems to be centered around the Jets for the time being and there's still no indication that Rodgers will return to play at all in 2023. Jimmy Garoppolo's time in San Francisco is coming to an end and the veteran QB is likely to draw interest from a number of teams. Sure, there's familiarity with Garoppolo and Raiders HC Josh McDaniels from their time together in New England, but Garoppolo also has connections in Houston with new HC DeMeco Ryans and OC Bobby Slowik, now leading the Texans.

Jarrett Stidham obviously represents a familiar fit with valuable scheme experience if a deal could be struck to bring him back to Vegas. Plus, even with the Panthers trade up to the No. 1 pick in the draft, the Raiders are still in a good spot to land their future franchise QB early in the draft, which has seemed the likely course of action since releasing Derek Carr.