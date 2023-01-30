Full list of Raiders 2023 free agents

With the offseason here for the Silver and Black, free agency is quickly approaching in mid-March.
The Raiders have 33 players who will become free agents: 28 unrestricted free agents, four restricted free agents and one exclusive rights free agent.
The official free agency and trading period begins on March 15 at 1:00 p.m. PT, which also marks the beginning of the new league year. However, beginning March 13, clubs are permitted to contact, and enter into contract negotiations with, the certified agents of players who will become unrestricted free agents.
Additionally, restricted free agents have until April 21 to sign offer sheets. For more important 2023 offseason dates, click here.
Take a look at the full list of pending free agents for the Raiders below:
Unrestricted Free Agents (28):
Any player with four or more accrued seasons and an expired contract; free to negotiate and sign with any team.
Restricted Free Agents (4):
A player with three accrued seasons and an expired contract. RFAs are free to negotiate and sign with any team, but their original team can offer them a qualifying offer that can come with the right of first refusal and/or draft-pick compensation.
Exclusive Rights Free Agents (1):
Any player with fewer than three accrued seasons and an expired contract. If his original team offers him a one-year contract at the league minimum (based on his credited seasons), the player cannot negotiate with other teams.
Raiders + Allegiant Stadium App
Download our official Raiders + Allegiant Stadium app for team & stadium modes, content, alerts and manage your tickets.
With free agency set to begin on March 15th, take a look at the Raiders officially slated to become unrestricted and restricted free agents.