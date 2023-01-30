Full list of Raiders 2023 free agents

With the offseason here for the Silver and Black, free agency is quickly approaching in mid-March.

The Raiders have 33 players who will become free agents: 28 unrestricted free agents, four restricted free agents and one exclusive rights free agent.

The official free agency and trading period begins on March 15 at 1:00 p.m. PT, which also marks the beginning of the new league year. However, beginning March 13, clubs are permitted to contact, and enter into contract negotiations with, the certified agents of players who will become unrestricted free agents.

Additionally, restricted free agents have until April 21 to sign offer sheets. For more important 2023 offseason dates, click here.