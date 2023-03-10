Raiders re-sign RB Ameer Abdullah and G Netane Muti

Mar 09, 2023 at 04:08 PM
Raiders Public Relations
HENDERSON, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders have re-signed RB Ameer Abdullah and G Netane Muti, the club announced Thursday.

Abdullah played in all 17 games for the Raiders last season, recording four carries for 20 yards and adding 25 receptions for 211 yards with one touchdown. He also returned 26 kickoffs for 543 yards (20.9 avg.). His 20.9 kickoff return average was the eighth best in the NFL in 2022 (min. 25 returns). The 5-foot-9, 203-pound running back has appeared in 108 career games with 23 starts over nine seasons, totaling 413 carries for 1,594 yards with six touchdowns and 144 receptions for 1,076 yards with eight touchdowns. He also has returned 142 kickoffs for 3,487 yards (24.6 avg.).­­

Muti,a 6-foot-3, 315-pound offensive lineman enters his fifth season in the NFL and second with the Raiders after joining the team in Week 15 last season. He was originally selected by the Broncos in the sixth round (181st overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft and has appeared in 20 career games with four starts.

