Brooks: 5 prospects who could be available for Raiders on Day 2

Marcus Jones, CB/Returner, Houston: There is not a better combination player in the draft than the Houston standout. Jones is an A-plus return specialist who also displays outstanding skills as a slot defender. The ultra-explosive athlete flashes exceptional instincts and awareness with the ball in his hands on punt returns while also showing enough speed and burst to take it to the house from anywhere on the field (nine career punt return scores). As a defender, Jones also displays big-play ability as an instinctive zone defender with great eyes and hands. He clues the quarterback like a detective and rarely misses a chance to capitalize on an error from a passer.