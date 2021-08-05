Bryan Edwards is coming into himself and 'adjusting well' to life in Las Vegas

After the rookie season Bryan Edwards had to endure with injuries and COVID-19 restrictions, a sense of normalcy is starting to come for the second-year receiver.

Edwards, like all of his 2020 draft class, didn't have the usual rookie experience. In the midst of the pandemic, Edwards had no rookie minicamp, OTAs or preseason games. Edwards' short, but impressive 2020 Training Camp managed to earn him a starting wideout position Week 1 against the Carolina Panthers opposite Henry Ruggs III﻿.

While both had high expectations of themselves coming into their rookie seasons, they combined for 645 yards and three touchdowns. Edwards was limited to 11 receptions in 12 games due to an ankle injury.

"I just had such high expectations for myself," said Edwards "I put that pressure on myself and I wanted to be a guy in this league and for this team. When I got hurt and I went down, it was real tough on me just mentally. Trying to force myself a little early to get back – it just didn't go the way I wanted to go."

Ruggs has already publicly stated that he's no longer crying over spilled milk from his rookie season, and that he just wants to continue to get better. Edwards let the media know Wednesday that he feels the exact same way.

"I think me and Ruggs kind of just let the past be the past," said Edwards. "We're kind of trying to put our best foot forward and focus in on the now and try to be present and be where our feet are everyday."

A big factor in Edwards becoming more comfortable within the Raiders organization has a lot to do with how he's adjusted to the city of Las Vegas. The offseason gave Edwards a chance to relax and enjoy his new place of residence, after spending his whole life in South Carolina. Earlier this offseason, Edwards even had the chance to catch a Vegas Golden Knights playoff game at T-Mobile Arena with some of his fellow teammates. He admitted that, "I know nothing about hockey, but the energy in that building is electric."

"I've definitely adjusted well," said Edwards. "I've been here [this offseason]. I went home for a little bit, but I spent most of my time here just trying to get myself adjusted to the heat, to just the atmosphere, the people. So Vegas has really grown on me.