Henry Ruggs III's rising confidence and strength training is paying dividends 

That same speed Gruden referred to is what quarterback Derek Carr is also banking on from Ruggs down the stretch. He believes that Ruggs is coming into his own, not only with his play but with bulking up this offseason. The receiver told the media Wednesday morning that he gained 13 pounds this offseason and his quarterback has taken notice.

"I think that Henry is getting into that place where I think the feeling is he wants it," Carr said. "He's going to not ask for it, he's just going to show you.

"I think everyone has seen him, he looks bigger. Hopefully I get him to roll his sleeves up a little bit and show his guns off. You can tell the mindset was 'I'm going to go work to be better at what I think I need to be better at.' When he showed back up, the violence in which he was running his routes with, the speed he was coming off the ball with made you go, 'OK!' You could feel it, as [General Manager] Mr. [Mike] Mayock would say, you can feel his speed. You could feel his presence. I think the more he gets comfortable in this offense."