Quarterback Derek Carr playing 'free' heading into eighth season

Aug 04, 2021 at 02:15 PM
rachel-gossen-author-headshot-71321
Rachel Gossen

Digital Managing Editor

Going into his eighth season in the league, Derek Carr is feeling more comfortable than ever.

"I remember the night before every practice, I'd be stressed out," the quarterback said of early in his career. "In my head, I'm just hard on myself. I'm thinking about everything like, 'I got to do that right.' I'm checking my notes like, 'I got to do that. I wrote this down, got to fix that.'

"Now, it's just so free."

As a young QB, Carr said he was constantly trying to impress everyone from players to coaches to staffers, but as his experience has grown, he realized that was hurting more than helping.

"Once I got away from trying to impress everybody else, I got comfortable with being me and honestly that's when I've played my best."

The three-time Pro Bowler was on top of his game last season, becoming the Silver and Black's all-time leader in touchdown passes (170) while recording his career-best passer rating (101.4). It was also his third consecutive 4,000-yard season in which he reached a career-high 4,103 passing yards.

Carr expects to reach new heights this season with the diverse amount of offensive targets he has on the field that he's currently working through camp to establish chemistry with.

"We're getting different guys different looks and, more for me, it builds trust, but for the evaluators [it's] to see what we have," Carr said.

"It allows me to freely play quarterback," he added. "It's that amount of versatility, but they're all unselfish."

One of Carr's new weapons acquired in free agency, running back Kenyan Drake, has taken note of the relationship built over the last four years between the quarterback and Head Coach Jon Gruden.

"He's real cerebral," Drake said of Carr. "Gruden just kind of gives him the keys and allows him to go out there and make the necessary checks. ... Aside from the physical -- because he's a great quarterback and a great arm -- I feel like he's definitely a sneaky athlete.

"A lot of people don't give him the respect that I feel like he deserves with his legs. I'm going to continue to be impressed by him day in and day out."

Carr said that while Gruden demands only the best from his team, it doesn't stress the quarterback out as it might've when he was fresh in the league. Rather, it's an expectation now -- just like the expectation to win it all.

"There's been one demand and that's holding up that Lombardi Trophy," he said. "That's all I care about is holding that trophy up. … We've seen the three trophies every time we walk in and I stare at them all the time. I can't imagine anything cooler than that in football. The demand is excellence."

Getting to that moment of the Raiders hoisting the Lombardi above their heads with confetti falling around them will require not only putting in the hard work but pushing each other, something Carr said he's already seeing in the second week of camp.

"You see these veterans leading and pushing that competitiveness and it's really a beautiful thing, man. It excites me."

Training Camp Practice: 8.4.21

View photos from another day of practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center during 2021 Training Camp.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
1 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders assistant special teams coach Byron Storer and linebacker Cory Littleton (42) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
2 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders assistant special teams coach Byron Storer and linebacker Cory Littleton (42) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
3 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
4 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
5 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receivers coach Edgar Bennett on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
6 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders wide receivers coach Edgar Bennett on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Kendal Vickers (93) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
7 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Kendal Vickers (93) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
8 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (97) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
9 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (97) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matt Dickerson (95) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
10 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matt Dickerson (95) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Caleb Scott (10) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
11 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Caleb Scott (10) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
12 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders strength and conditioning coach A.J. Neibel on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
13 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders strength and conditioning coach A.J. Neibel on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
14 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders offense and assistant offensive line coach Cameron Clemmons on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
15 / 91

The Las Vegas Raiders offense and assistant offensive line coach Cameron Clemmons on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
16 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Ali Badain/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (97) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
17 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (97) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Ali Badain/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
18 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Marcell Ateman (88) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
19 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Marcell Ateman (88) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Caleb Scott (10) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
20 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Caleb Scott (10) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
21 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
22 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen Jr. (27) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
23 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen Jr. (27) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
24 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
25 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Ali Badain/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
26 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Ali Badain/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Willie Snead IV (17) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
27 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Willie Snead IV (17) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Ali Badain/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
28 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Ali Badain/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen Jr. (27) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
29 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen Jr. (27) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Ali Badain/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rasul Douglas (38) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
30 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rasul Douglas (38) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Ali Badain/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Derek Carrier (85) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
31 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Derek Carrier (85) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Willie Snead IV (17) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
32 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Willie Snead IV (17) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
33 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Ali Badain/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
34 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
35 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
36 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Ali Badain/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Alex Ellis (81) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
37 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Alex Ellis (81) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
38 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
39 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
40 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Willie Snead IV (17) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
41 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Willie Snead IV (17) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Derek Carrier (85) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
42 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Derek Carrier (85) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
43 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
44 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Alex Ellis (81), running back Trey Ragas (36) quarterback Derek Carr (4), wide receiver Marcell Ateman (88) and running back B.J. Emmons (35) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
45 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Alex Ellis (81), running back Trey Ragas (36) quarterback Derek Carr (4), wide receiver Marcell Ateman (88) and running back B.J. Emmons (35) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
46 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
47 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
48 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
49 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
50 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matt Dickerson (95) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
51 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matt Dickerson (95) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Ali Badain/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Alex Ellis (81) and defensive end Carl Nassib (94) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
52 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Alex Ellis (81) and defensive end Carl Nassib (94) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Ali Badain/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Javin White (53) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
53 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Javin White (53) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt (32) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
54 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt (32) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) and defensive tackle Darius Stills (56) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
55 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) and defensive tackle Darius Stills (56) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Max Richardson (54) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
56 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Max Richardson (54) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders special teams unit on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
57 / 91

The Las Vegas Raiders special teams unit on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg (47) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
58 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg (47) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Ali Badain/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
59 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen Jr. (27) and safety Dallin Leavitt (32) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
60 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen Jr. (27) and safety Dallin Leavitt (32) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tanner Muse (55) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
61 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tanner Muse (55) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter Corliss Waitman (9) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
62 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders punter Corliss Waitman (9) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood (70) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
63 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood (70) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) and guard Richie Incognito (64) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
64 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) and guard Richie Incognito (64) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (97) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
65 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (97) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) and tackle Kolton Miller (74) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
66 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) and tackle Kolton Miller (74) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
67 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) and guard/tackle Jaryd Jones-Smith (72) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
68 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) and guard/tackle Jaryd Jones-Smith (72) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Ali Badain/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
69 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Ali Badain/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) and wide receiver Keelan Doss (18) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
70 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) and wide receiver Keelan Doss (18) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Asmar Bilal (57) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
71 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Asmar Bilal (57) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive line coach Tom Cable and tackle Brandon Parker (75) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
72 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders offensive line coach Tom Cable and tackle Brandon Parker (75) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Ali Badain/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen Jr. (27) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
73 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen Jr. (27) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Garrett Groshek (46) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
74 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders running back Garrett Groshek (46) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Ali Badain/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
75 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Lester Cotton Sr. (67) and defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
76 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders guard Lester Cotton Sr. (67) and defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Ali Badain/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
77 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
78 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Ali Badain/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood (70) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
79 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood (70) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
80 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Richie Incognito (64) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
81 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders guard Richie Incognito (64) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Garrett Groshek (46) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
82 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders running back Garrett Groshek (46) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
83 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
84 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Richie Incognito (64) and defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
85 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders guard Richie Incognito (64) and defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and Head Coach Jon Gruden on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
86 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and Head Coach Jon Gruden on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
87 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
88 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
89 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden huddles with the team on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
90 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden huddles with the team on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson (34) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
91 / 91

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson (34) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Ali Badain/Las Vegas Raiders
