Quarterback Derek Carr playing 'free' heading into eighth season

Going into his eighth season in the league, Derek Carr is feeling more comfortable than ever.

"I remember the night before every practice, I'd be stressed out," the quarterback said of early in his career. "In my head, I'm just hard on myself. I'm thinking about everything like, 'I got to do that right.' I'm checking my notes like, 'I got to do that. I wrote this down, got to fix that.'

"Now, it's just so free."

As a young QB, Carr said he was constantly trying to impress everyone from players to coaches to staffers, but as his experience has grown, he realized that was hurting more than helping.

"Once I got away from trying to impress everybody else, I got comfortable with being me and honestly that's when I've played my best."