Bucky Brooks' Scouting Report: Week 11 at Dolphins

Nov 18, 2023 at 01:52 PM
Bucky Brooks

NFL.com Analyst

Who's The Guy

Tyreek Hill is the straw that stirs the drink for the Dolphins offense. The All-Pro already has surpassed the 1,000-yard mark in just nine games and shows no signs of slowing down. With Mike McDaniel building the game plan around the WR1's speed and explosiveness on the perimeter, the Raiders must make stopping No. 10 a top priority this week.

Know His Name

Jalen Ramsey recently returned to the lineup to give the Dolphins an elite defender to utilize like the Queen on the chess board in the defensive backfield. The perennial All-Pro can align in the slot or out wide to neutralize the opponent's top pass catcher. Given his size, length and athleticism, the Dolphins' designated defensive playmaker can change the game as a shutdown specialist.

Under Pressure

Tua Tagovailoa is a pinpoint passer with quick release that makes him nearly impossible to disrupt as a rhythm passer directing an RPO-based aerial attack. With a 69.5% completion rate that reflects his accuracy and efficiency from the pocket, the Raiders must take away the layups and force the Dolphins QB1 to make more tight window throws on Sunday.

Matchup To Watch

Bradley Chubb and Jaelen Phillips vs. Raiders O-line

The Dolphins defense is rounding into form as an elite unit as Chubb and Phillips impose their will on opponents from the edges. The dynamic duo is flourishing in Vic Fangio's scheme, displaying exceptional strength, power and skill as speed to power pass rushers. Given their disruptive potential as strip-sack specialists, the Raiders must pay close attention to their wherabouts at all times.

Offensive Scheme

Mike McDaniel has revolutionized the game with his creative, uptempo offense that features exotic motions, creative RPOs and shot plays. The offensive mastermind keeps defensive play-callers guessing while exploiting favorable matchups on the perimeter. As the Dolphins find unique ways to get their speedy playmakers the ball in space, opponents have been unable to slow down an offensive juggernaut that has the potential to expose at any moment.

Defensive Scheme

Vic Fangio has crafted a scheme that perfectly matches the Dolphins' exceptional talent at the line of scrimmage and in the defensive backfield. The straightforward scheme relies more on execution than trickery, but when played correctly, it can condense the field for opponents unable to find the cracks.

Through The Years: Raiders vs. Dolphins

As the Raiders prepare to travel to Miami for their Week 11 matchup against the Miami Dolphins, view photos of past matchups between the two teams.

Raiders wide receiver Rod Sherman (13) makes a catch and takes it 82-yards for a touchdown during the AFC Divisional playoff home game against the Miami Dolphins at the Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 27, 1970.
Raiders wide receiver Rod Sherman (13) makes a catch and takes it 82-yards for a touchdown during the AFC Divisional playoff home game against the Miami Dolphins at the Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 27, 1970.

Raiders linebacker Gus Otto (34), defensive end Ben Davidson (83), linebacker Dan Conners (55), defensive tackle Tom Keating (74), linebacker Bill Laskey (42) and defensive end Tony Cline (84) line up before the snap during the AFC Divisional playoff home game against the Miami Dolphins at the Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 27, 1970.
Raiders linebacker Gus Otto (34), defensive end Ben Davidson (83), linebacker Dan Conners (55), defensive tackle Tom Keating (74), linebacker Bill Laskey (42) and defensive end Tony Cline (84) line up before the snap during the AFC Divisional playoff home game against the Miami Dolphins at the Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 27, 1970.

Raiders defensive end Ben Davidson (83), defensive tackle Tom Keating (74), defensive tackle Al Dotson (84) and linebacker Dan Conners (55) line up before the snap during the AFC Divisional playoff home game against the Miami Dolphins at the Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 27, 1970.
Raiders defensive end Ben Davidson (83), defensive tackle Tom Keating (74), defensive tackle Al Dotson (84) and linebacker Dan Conners (55) line up before the snap during the AFC Divisional playoff home game against the Miami Dolphins at the Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 27, 1970.

The Raiders offense huddles during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at California Memorial Stadium, Sunday, September 23, 1973, in Berkeley, Calif.
The Raiders offense huddles during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at California Memorial Stadium, Sunday, September 23, 1973, in Berkeley, Calif.

Raiders linebacker Ted Hendricks (83) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at the Oakland-Alameda Country Coliseum, Saturday, October 8, 1979, in Oakland, Calif.
Raiders linebacker Ted Hendricks (83) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at the Oakland-Alameda Country Coliseum, Saturday, October 8, 1979, in Oakland, Calif.

Raiders linebacker Rod Martin (53) pressures the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at the Oakland-Alameda Country Coliseum, Saturday, October 8, 1979, in Oakland, Calif.
Raiders linebacker Rod Martin (53) pressures the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at the Oakland-Alameda Country Coliseum, Saturday, October 8, 1979, in Oakland, Calif.

Raiders guard Mickey Marvin (65) and center/guard/tackle Steve Sylvester (66) during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at the Orange Bowl, Sunday, November 15, 1981, in Miami, Fla.
Raiders guard Mickey Marvin (65) and center/guard/tackle Steve Sylvester (66) during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at the Orange Bowl, Sunday, November 15, 1981, in Miami, Fla.

Raiders running back Marcus Allen (32) rushes during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at the Miami Orange Bowl, Sunday, December 2, 1984, in Miami, Fla.
Raiders running back Marcus Allen (32) rushes during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at the Miami Orange Bowl, Sunday, December 2, 1984, in Miami, Fla.

Raiders kicker Chris Bahr (10) celebrates after making a field goal during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at the Miami Orange Bowl, Sunday, October 19, 1986, in Miami, Fla.
Raiders kicker Chris Bahr (10) celebrates after making a field goal during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at the Miami Orange Bowl, Sunday, October 19, 1986, in Miami, Fla.

Raiders running back Frank Hawkins (27) blocks for running back Marcus Allen (32) during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at the Miami Orange Bowl, Sunday, December 2, 1984, in Miami, Fla.
Raiders running back Frank Hawkins (27) blocks for running back Marcus Allen (32) during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at the Miami Orange Bowl, Sunday, December 2, 1984, in Miami, Fla.

Raiders defensive end Lyle Alzado (77) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at the Miami Orange Bowl, Sunday, December 2, 1984, in Miami, Fla.
Raiders defensive end Lyle Alzado (77) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at the Miami Orange Bowl, Sunday, December 2, 1984, in Miami, Fla.

Raiders running back Bo Jackson (34) rushes during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Joe Robbie Stadium, Monday, November 19, 1990, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Raiders running back Bo Jackson (34) rushes during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Joe Robbie Stadium, Monday, November 19, 1990, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Raiders wide receiver Tim Brown (81) makes a catch rushes during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Joe Robbie Stadium, Sunday, October 16, 1994, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Raiders wide receiver Tim Brown (81) makes a catch rushes during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Joe Robbie Stadium, Sunday, October 16, 1994, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Raiders defensive tackle Darrell Russell (96) sacks the quarterback during the AFC divisional playoff home game against the Miami Dolphins at Network Associates Coliseum, Saturday, January 6, 2001, in Oakland, Calif.
Raiders defensive tackle Darrell Russell (96) sacks the quarterback during the AFC divisional playoff home game against the Miami Dolphins at Network Associates Coliseum, Saturday, January 6, 2001, in Oakland, Calif.

Raiders defensive end Trace Armstrong (93) rushes the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Pro Player Stadium, Sunday, September 23, 2001, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Raiders defensive end Trace Armstrong (93) rushes the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Pro Player Stadium, Sunday, September 23, 2001, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Raiders running back Zack Crockett (32), tackle Barry Sims (65), guard Mo Collins (79), center Barret Robbins (63) and guard Adam Treu (62) block during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Pro Player Stadium, Sunday, December 15, 2002, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Raiders running back Zack Crockett (32), tackle Barry Sims (65), guard Mo Collins (79), center Barret Robbins (63) and guard Adam Treu (62) block during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Pro Player Stadium, Sunday, December 15, 2002, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Raiders quarterback Rich Gannon (12) looks for a receiver during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Pro Player Stadium, Sunday, December 15, 2002, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Raiders quarterback Rich Gannon (12) looks for a receiver during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Pro Player Stadium, Sunday, December 15, 2002, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

The Raiders defense lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Pro Player Stadium, Sunday, December 15, 2002, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
The Raiders defense lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Pro Player Stadium, Sunday, December 15, 2002, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Raiders defensive end/defensive tackle DeLawrence Grant (99) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Pro Player Stadium, Sunday, December 15, 2002, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Raiders defensive end/defensive tackle DeLawrence Grant (99) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Pro Player Stadium, Sunday, December 15, 2002, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Raiders defensive back Jarrod Cooper (40) eyes the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, November 27, 2005, in Oakland, Calif.
Raiders defensive back Jarrod Cooper (40) eyes the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, November 27, 2005, in Oakland, Calif.

Raiders defensive back Stuart Schweigert (30) intercepts a pass during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, November 27, 2005, in Oakland, Calif.
Raiders defensive back Stuart Schweigert (30) intercepts a pass during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, November 27, 2005, in Oakland, Calif.

Raiders running back LaMont Jordan (34) rushes during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, November 27, 2005, in Oakland, Calif.
Raiders running back LaMont Jordan (34) rushes during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, November 27, 2005, in Oakland, Calif.

Raiders running back LaMont Jordan (34) rushes for an 8-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, November 27, 2005, in Oakland, Calif.
Raiders running back LaMont Jordan (34) rushes for an 8-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, November 27, 2005, in Oakland, Calif.

Raiders quarterback Kerry Collins (5) passes during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, November 27, 2005, in Oakland, Calif.
Raiders quarterback Kerry Collins (5) passes during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, November 27, 2005, in Oakland, Calif.

Raiders quarterback Daunte Culpepper (8) rushes for a 5-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Dolphin Stadium, Sunday, September 30, 2007, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Raiders quarterback Daunte Culpepper (8) rushes for a 5-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Dolphin Stadium, Sunday, September 30, 2007, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Raiders linebacker Kirk Morrison (52) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Dolphin Stadium, Sunday, November 16, 2008, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Raiders linebacker Kirk Morrison (52) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Dolphin Stadium, Sunday, November 16, 2008, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Raiders defensive back Gibril Wilson (28) and defensive tackle Tommy Kelly (93) sack the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Dolphin Stadium, Sunday, November 16, 2008, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Raiders defensive back Gibril Wilson (28) and defensive tackle Tommy Kelly (93) sack the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Dolphin Stadium, Sunday, November 16, 2008, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Raiders linebacker Thomas Howard (53) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Dolphin Stadium, Sunday, November 16, 2008, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Raiders linebacker Thomas Howard (53) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Dolphin Stadium, Sunday, November 16, 2008, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Raiders defensive end Jay Richardson (98) sacks the quarterback in the end zone during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Dolphin Stadium, Sunday, November 16, 2008, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Raiders defensive end Jay Richardson (98) sacks the quarterback in the end zone during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Dolphin Stadium, Sunday, November 16, 2008, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Raiders tight end Zach Miller (80) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Dolphin Stadium, Sunday, November 16, 2008, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Raiders tight end Zach Miller (80) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Dolphin Stadium, Sunday, November 16, 2008, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Raiders quarterback Bruce Gradkowski (5) passes during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, November 28, 2010, in Oakland, Calif.
Raiders quarterback Bruce Gradkowski (5) passes during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, November 28, 2010, in Oakland, Calif.

Raiders wide receiver Jacoby Ford (12) returns a kickoff 101-yards for a touchdown during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, November 28, 2010, in Oakland, Calif.
Raiders wide receiver Jacoby Ford (12) returns a kickoff 101-yards for a touchdown during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, November 28, 2010, in Oakland, Calif.

Raiders defensive end Lamarr Houston (99) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Sun Life Stadium, Sunday, December 4, 2011, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Raiders defensive end Lamarr Houston (99) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Sun Life Stadium, Sunday, December 4, 2011, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Raiders defensive end Lamarr Houston (99) celebrates after making a tackle during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Sun Life Stadium, Sunday, December 4, 2011, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Raiders defensive end Lamarr Houston (99) celebrates after making a tackle during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Sun Life Stadium, Sunday, December 4, 2011, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Raiders wide receiver T.J. Houshmandzadeh (84) makes a catch and takes it 40-yards for a touchdown during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Sun Life Stadium, Sunday, December 4, 2011, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Raiders wide receiver T.J. Houshmandzadeh (84) makes a catch and takes it 40-yards for a touchdown during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Sun Life Stadium, Sunday, December 4, 2011, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Raiders fullback Marcel Reece (45) rushes during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Sun Life Stadium, Sunday, December 4, 2011, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Raiders fullback Marcel Reece (45) rushes during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Sun Life Stadium, Sunday, December 4, 2011, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Raiders running back Darren McFadden (20) rushes during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Wembley Stadium, Sunday, September 28, 2014, in London, England.
Raiders running back Darren McFadden (20) rushes during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Wembley Stadium, Sunday, September 28, 2014, in London, England.

Raiders quarterback Matt McGloin (14) passes during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Wembley Stadium, Sunday, September 28, 2014, in London, England.
Raiders quarterback Matt McGloin (14) passes during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Wembley Stadium, Sunday, September 28, 2014, in London, England.

Raiders wide receiver James Jones (89) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Wembley Stadium, Sunday, September 28, 2014, in London, England.
Raiders wide receiver James Jones (89) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Wembley Stadium, Sunday, September 28, 2014, in London, England.

Raiders linebacker Bojay Filimoeatu (54) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Wembley Stadium, Sunday, September 28, 2014, in London, England.
Raiders linebacker Bojay Filimoeatu (54) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Wembley Stadium, Sunday, September 28, 2014, in London, England.

Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch (24) rushes for a 22-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium, Sunday, November 5, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch (24) rushes for a 22-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium, Sunday, November 5, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Raiders linebacker NaVorro Bowman (53) knocks down the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium, Sunday, November 5, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Raiders linebacker NaVorro Bowman (53) knocks down the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium, Sunday, November 5, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Raiders wide receiver Seth Roberts (10) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium, Sunday, November 5, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Raiders wide receiver Seth Roberts (10) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium, Sunday, November 5, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch (24) rushes for a 3-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium, Sunday, November 5, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch (24) rushes for a 3-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium, Sunday, November 5, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Raiders wide receiver Johnny Holton (16) makes a 44-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium, Sunday, November 5, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Raiders wide receiver Johnny Holton (16) makes a 44-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium, Sunday, November 5, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Raiders wide receiver Jordy Nelson (82) makes a 12-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium, Sunday, September 23, 2018, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Raiders wide receiver Jordy Nelson (82) makes a 12-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium, Sunday, September 23, 2018, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Raiders defensive back Gareon Conley (28) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium, Sunday, September 23, 2018, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Raiders defensive back Gareon Conley (28) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium, Sunday, September 23, 2018, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch (24) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium, Sunday, September 23, 2018, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch (24) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium, Sunday, September 23, 2018, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch (24) rushes during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium, Sunday, September 23, 2018, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch (24) rushes during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium, Sunday, September 23, 2018, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Raiders wide receiver Martavis Bryant (12) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium, Sunday, September 23, 2018, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Raiders wide receiver Martavis Bryant (12) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium, Sunday, September 23, 2018, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium, Saturday, December 26, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nev.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium, Saturday, December 26, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nev.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium, Saturday, December 26, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nev.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium, Saturday, December 26, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nev.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium, Saturday, December 26, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nev.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium, Saturday, December 26, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nev.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) records a safety during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, September 26, 2021, in Las Vegas, Nev.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) records a safety during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, September 26, 2021, in Las Vegas, Nev.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, September 26, 2021, in Las Vegas, Nev.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, September 26, 2021, in Las Vegas, Nev.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen Jr. (27) breaks up a pass during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, September 26, 2021, in Las Vegas, Nev.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen Jr. (27) breaks up a pass during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, September 26, 2021, in Las Vegas, Nev.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Peyton Barber (31) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, September 26, 2021, in Las Vegas, Nev.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Peyton Barber (31) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, September 26, 2021, in Las Vegas, Nev.

