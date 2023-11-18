Bucky Brooks' Scouting Report: Week 11 at Dolphins

Who's The Guy
Tyreek Hill is the straw that stirs the drink for the Dolphins offense. The All-Pro already has surpassed the 1,000-yard mark in just nine games and shows no signs of slowing down. With Mike McDaniel building the game plan around the WR1's speed and explosiveness on the perimeter, the Raiders must make stopping No. 10 a top priority this week.
Know His Name
Jalen Ramsey recently returned to the lineup to give the Dolphins an elite defender to utilize like the Queen on the chess board in the defensive backfield. The perennial All-Pro can align in the slot or out wide to neutralize the opponent's top pass catcher. Given his size, length and athleticism, the Dolphins' designated defensive playmaker can change the game as a shutdown specialist.
Under Pressure
Tua Tagovailoa is a pinpoint passer with quick release that makes him nearly impossible to disrupt as a rhythm passer directing an RPO-based aerial attack. With a 69.5% completion rate that reflects his accuracy and efficiency from the pocket, the Raiders must take away the layups and force the Dolphins QB1 to make more tight window throws on Sunday.
Matchup To Watch
Bradley Chubb and Jaelen Phillips vs. Raiders O-line
The Dolphins defense is rounding into form as an elite unit as Chubb and Phillips impose their will on opponents from the edges. The dynamic duo is flourishing in Vic Fangio's scheme, displaying exceptional strength, power and skill as speed to power pass rushers. Given their disruptive potential as strip-sack specialists, the Raiders must pay close attention to their wherabouts at all times.
Offensive Scheme
Mike McDaniel has revolutionized the game with his creative, uptempo offense that features exotic motions, creative RPOs and shot plays. The offensive mastermind keeps defensive play-callers guessing while exploiting favorable matchups on the perimeter. As the Dolphins find unique ways to get their speedy playmakers the ball in space, opponents have been unable to slow down an offensive juggernaut that has the potential to expose at any moment.
Defensive Scheme
Vic Fangio has crafted a scheme that perfectly matches the Dolphins' exceptional talent at the line of scrimmage and in the defensive backfield. The straightforward scheme relies more on execution than trickery, but when played correctly, it can condense the field for opponents unable to find the cracks.
As the Raiders prepare to travel to Miami for their Week 11 matchup against the Miami Dolphins, view photos of past matchups between the two teams.