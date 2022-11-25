Bucky Brooks' Scouting Report: Week 12 at Seahawks

Kenneth Walker III has been as good as advertised as the Seahawks' RB1. The rookie has displayed exceptional vision, balance and burst as the workhorse runner for a team that is committed to the running game. With Walker flashing big play ability with the ball in his hands, the Seahawks could give the ball to No. 9 early and often to set the table for an offense that wants to dominate time of possession while delivering a barrage of body blows between the tackles.