Bucky Brooks' Scouting Report: Week 12 vs. Chiefs

The Chiefs' pass-catching woes have forced Andy Reid to completely build the passing game around his All-Pro tight end. The clever play designer will move Kelce around to create opportunities for the playmaking specialist to get his "touches" inside the numbers. Given the tight end's impact, the pressure is on Patrick Graham to devise a plan that neutralizes No. 87's impact on the perimeter. Whether it requires double coverage or a designated "eraser" to eliminate Kelce on key downs, the Raiders must make the All-Pro pass catcher a non-factor to win against their division rival.