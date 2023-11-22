Versus: Raiders look to contain the 'pure athleticism' Travis Kelce brings to the field

Andy Reid vs. Patrick Graham

Both of these play-callers will probably have a few tricks up their sleeves this Sunday.

Andy Reid is one of the most creative offensive minds you'll find in this game. A mind that's led the Chiefs to two Super Bowl titles. He's once again getting top production from reigning MVP Patrick Mahomes, as the QB ranks top 10 in total yards, passing yards and first downs.

However, what if I told you there was a bit of trouble in paradise?

The Chiefs, coming off a tough loss to the Eagles on a short week, haven't scored a point in the second half of their past three games. Meanwhile, Patrick Graham and the Raiders defense haven't allowed a touchdown in the second half in four games this season.

The Raiders defense has been firing on all cylinders lately, flying to the ball and creating turnovers. They're allowing the least amount of yards and points per game over the last 20 years in the franchise, and have 14 takeaways through 11 games.