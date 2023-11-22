Game Preview: Can the Raiders get a win over Chiefs before the bye?

Nov 21, 2023 at 04:31 PM
Rachel Gossen

The Las Vegas Raiders (5-6) take on a divisional rival in the Kansas City Chiefs (7-3) before heading into the bye week.

Kickoff is set for Sunday at 1:25 p.m. PT.

Broadcast information

Network/Flagship Play-by-play Color Analyst
TV: CBS Kevin Harlan Trent Green
Local Radio: KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV "Raider Nation Radio 920 AM" Jason Horowitz Lincoln Kennedy
Spanish Radio: Deportes Vegas 1460 AM Harry Ruiz Mayra Gomez

Opponent profile

Head Coach: Andy Reid

Quarterback: Patrick Mahomes

2023 record: 7-3

Chiefs Depth Chart

What to know

The Chiefs have won five straight against the Raiders, with the Silver and Black's last win against their division rival coming in 2020 at Arrowhead Stadium. Kansas City is working on a short week after losing 21-17 to the Eagles on Monday Night Football. This is the fourth time this season the Raiders will face a team coming off of Monday Night Football (others: Bills, Steelers and Jets).

Defense was the star of the show for the Chiefs against Philadelphia, forcing the Eagles to punt seven times while also sacking Jalen Hurts five times, tied for second-most sacks by KC in a game this season. On the flip side, the Chiefs offensive line kept Patrick Mahomes fairly clean, allowing just one sack. However, Mahomes threw for a season-low 177 yards – marking just the second time in his NFL career that he's had under 200 passing yards in back-to-back games. A Raiders defense on the rise will have to work to continue to keep the seventh-year QB in check on Sunday.

"It's a challenge, the rivalry," Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce said. "This has been a team that's won Super Bowls. They're a championship-caliber team. They've dominated the division since Patrick Mahomes has taken over. It's our job to go out there and give them the best fight. But give them their flowers – they're the defending Super Bowl champions. In regards to what happened last night, we expect the best from them."

Raiders Depth Chart

Matchup history

The Chiefs lead the all-time regular season series against the Raiders, 70-53-2, dating back to 1960. Last season, the Chiefs won both meetings against the Silver and Black: a 30-29 victory in Kansas City on Oct. 10 and a 31-13 win in Las Vegas on Jan. 7.

Stats

Following Week 11, the Raiders rank 29th in the league in total offense (277.3 yards per game), 23rd in passing (198.3 ypg), 31st in rushing (79.0 ypg) and tied for 26th in points (16.8 ppg). Defensively, the Raiders rank 21st in total defense (342.3 ypg), 11th in passing (210.0 ypg), 27th in rushing (132.3 ypg) and 13th in points allowed (20.5 ppg).

The Chiefs offense ranks eighth in the league in total offense (365.4 yards per game), sixth in passing (255.2 ypg), tied for 14th in rushing (110.2 ypg) and 14th in points (22.5 ppg). Defensively, the Chiefs rank fourth in total defense (283.2 ypg), fourth in passing (170.8 ypg), 18th in rushing (112.4 ypg) and third in points allowed (16.4 ppg).

Numbers to know

  • WR Davante Adams needs 10 touchdowns to surpass Raiders alumnus Tim Brown in career receiving touchdowns and rank ninth on the NFL's all-time receiving touchdowns list.
  • DE Maxx Crosby needs two sacks to reach 50.0 career sacks and become one of just five players in franchise history to do so.
  • RB Josh Jacobs needs three rushing touchdowns to surpass Pete Banaszak and move into second in franchise history in career rushing TDs.
  • Jacobs needs 507 rushing yards to surpass Mark van Eeghen and move into second in franchise history in career rushing yards.

