Game Preview: Can the Raiders get a win over Chiefs before the bye?

What to know

The Chiefs have won five straight against the Raiders, with the Silver and Black's last win against their division rival coming in 2020 at Arrowhead Stadium. Kansas City is working on a short week after losing 21-17 to the Eagles on Monday Night Football. This is the fourth time this season the Raiders will face a team coming off of Monday Night Football (others: Bills, Steelers and Jets).

Defense was the star of the show for the Chiefs against Philadelphia, forcing the Eagles to punt seven times while also sacking Jalen Hurts five times, tied for second-most sacks by KC in a game this season. On the flip side, the Chiefs offensive line kept Patrick Mahomes fairly clean, allowing just one sack. However, Mahomes threw for a season-low 177 yards – marking just the second time in his NFL career that he's had under 200 passing yards in back-to-back games. A Raiders defense on the rise will have to work to continue to keep the seventh-year QB in check on Sunday.