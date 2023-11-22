Raiders-Chiefs Week 12 Injury Report

Las Vegas Raiders:
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Maxx Crosby
|DE
|Knee
|DNP
|Marcus Epps
|S
|Neck
|LP
|Andre James
|C
|Knee
|FP
|Jack Jones
|CB
|Knee/Hip
|LP
|Kolton Miller
|T
|Shoulder
|LP
|Tre'von Moehrig
|S
|Back
|LP
|Robert Spillane
|LB
|Ankle
|LP
|Roderic Teamer
|S
|Hamstring
|FP
Kansas City Chiefs:
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Mecole Hardman
|WR
|Thumb
|DNP
|Jerick McKinnon
|RB
|Groin
|LP
|Donovan Smith
|OL
|Neck
|FP
|L'Jarius Sneed
|CB
|Knee
|FP
|Kadarius Toney
|WR
|Ankle
|FP
|Josh Williams
|CB
|Shoulder
|FP
Practice Status
- DNP - Did not participate in practice
- LP - Limited participation in practice
- FP - Full participation
- (-) - Not listed
- NIR - Not injury related
Game Status
- Out - Player will not play
- Doubtful - Player is unlikely to play
- Questionable - Player is not certain to play
- (-) - Not listed