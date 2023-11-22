Raiders-Chiefs Week 12 Injury Report

Nov 22, 2023 at 03:46 PM
Raiders.com Staff

Las Vegas Raiders:

Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Maxx Crosby DE Knee DNP
Marcus Epps S Neck LP
Andre James C Knee FP
Jack Jones CB Knee/Hip LP
Kolton Miller T Shoulder LP
Tre'von Moehrig S Back LP
Robert Spillane LB Ankle LP
Roderic Teamer S Hamstring FP

Kansas City Chiefs:

Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Mecole Hardman WR Thumb DNP
Jerick McKinnon RB Groin LP
Donovan Smith OL Neck FP
L'Jarius Sneed CB Knee FP
Kadarius Toney WR Ankle FP
Josh Williams CB Shoulder FP

Practice Status

  • DNP - Did not participate in practice
  • LP - Limited participation in practice
  • FP - Full participation
  • (-) - Not listed
  • NIR - Not injury related

Game Status

  • Out - Player will not play
  • Doubtful - Player is unlikely to play
  • Questionable - Player is not certain to play
  • (-) - Not listed

