Bucky Brooks' Scouting Report: Week 13 vs. Chargers

The Chargers have a five-star playmaker at quarterback. Justin Herbert is not only the new prototype at the position, but he is making a strong push to be considered the NFL's QB1 based on his physical tools and production. As the director of a wide-open attack that creates and exploits favorable mismatches on the perimeter, Herbert plays in attack mode for 60 minutes. The third-year pro is not afraid to squeeze throws into tight windows or make the occasional "hero" throw down the field into double coverage. Although he wins his fair share of 50/50 balls due to his superior arm talent, touch and range, Herbert's gunslinging ways could lead to some turnover opportunities for the Raiders.