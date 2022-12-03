Bucky Brooks' Scouting Report: Week 13 vs. Chargers

Dec 02, 2022 at 04:00 PM
Bucky Brooks

NFL.com Analyst

Who's the Guy… Justin Herbert

The Chargers have a five-star playmaker at quarterback. Justin Herbert is not only the new prototype at the position, but he is making a strong push to be considered the NFL's QB1 based on his physical tools and production. As the director of a wide-open attack that creates and exploits favorable mismatches on the perimeter, Herbert plays in attack mode for 60 minutes. The third-year pro is not afraid to squeeze throws into tight windows or make the occasional "hero" throw down the field into double coverage. Although he wins his fair share of 50/50 balls due to his superior arm talent, touch and range, Herbert's gunslinging ways could lead to some turnover opportunities for the Raiders.

Don't Sleep On… DeAndre Carter and Joshua Palmer

The unheralded pass catchers have filled in admirably for Mike Williams and Keenan Allen while the all-star duo has battled injuries throughout the season. Carter and Palmer have combined for 88 catches, 1,004 receiving yards and six scores as super-subs in the passing game on the perimeter. Although they are not jump-ball specialists like their teammates, each playmaker displays enough wiggle to win against one-on-one coverage in space. With Herbert willing to target anyone within the progression, Carter and Palmer have been able to carve out roles as "chain movers" – with or without the veterans on the field.

Know His Name… Austin Ekeler

The Chargers' standout back has already amassed 1,000-plus scrimmage yards as an unstoppable runner-receiver on the perimeter. Ekeler's combination of speed, quickness, power and burst enable him to win on outside runs or option routes in the passing game. As a dynamic weapon out of the backfield, the veteran creates mismatches against linebackers and safeties in space. Considering how the Chargers like to put the ball in Ekeler's hands in key moments, the Raiders must keep their eyes on No. 30 at all times.

Under Pressure... Storm Norton

Storm Norton will square off against Maxx Crosby or Chandler Jones on the edges in a series of one-on-one pass rush snaps that could determine whether the Chargers can move the ball consistently. Although the fourth-year vet has logged plenty of snaps throughout his career, the matchup against a pair of elite pass rushers will test his balance, body control and lateral quickness.

Matchup To Watch: Kyle Van Noy vs. Josh Jacobs

After watching Josh Jacobs total 300-plus scrimmage yards in Week 12, the Chargers will make stopping the veteran the No. 1 defensive priority, if he plays on his questionable game tag. Van Noy could play a key role in defending Jacobs as an off-the-ball linebacker positioned between the tackles. As a veteran defender with a high IQ and superb diagnostic skills, Van Noy may shadow the Raiders' top playmaker in an attempt to keep him under wraps for 60 minutes.

Offensive Strategy

The Chargers want to put the ball in the hands of their superstar quarterback as much as possible to allow the playmaker to make his mark on the game as a passer. Justin Herbert can push the ball down the field to stretch the defense before attacking the underneath areas with an assortment of crossing routes to a collection of "catch-and-run" specialists on the perimeter. With Austin Ekeler supplementing the passing game as a productive change of pace back, the Chargers could win with quick strikes or utilizing a ball-control strategy to drain the clock for four quarters.

Defensive Strategy

Brandon Staley wants to play two-high safeties to limit big plays while attacking the run with "light" boxes. When the Chargers can control the trenches with their defensive line, the umbrella tactics frustrate quarterbacks and play callers intent on producing explosive plays. If the Chargers are able to contain Josh Jacobs on the ground, they could also force Derek Carr to utilize a "dink-and-dunk" strategy to move the ball down the field on a series of short passes. Given the odds of a negative play on an extended drive (10 plays or more), the Chargers will want to make the Raiders earn every yard with a bend-but-don't-break defensive plan.

Through The Years: Raiders vs. Chargers

As the Raiders prepare for Week 13 against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium, view past matchups of the Silver and Black hosting their division rival.

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 29, 1967, in Oakland, Calif.

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 29, 1967, in Oakland, Calif.

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, November 22, 1970, in Oakland, Calif.

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, November 22, 1970, in Oakland, Calif.

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, September 18, 1977, in Oakland, Calif.

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, September 18, 1977, in Oakland, Calif.

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, September 18, 1977, in Oakland, Calif.

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, September 18, 1977, in Oakland, Calif.

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Thursday, October 25, 1979, in Oakland, Calif.

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Monday, November 22, 1982, in Los Angeles, Calif.

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Monday, November 22, 1982, in Los Angeles, Calif.

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, December 18, 1983, in Los Angeles, Calif.

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, September 4, 1988, in Los Angeles, Calif.

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, September 4, 1988, in Los Angeles, Calif.

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, September 4, 1988, in Los Angeles, Calif.

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, September 4, 1988, in Los Angeles, Calif.

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, September 10, 1989, in Los Angeles, Calif.

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, September 10, 1989, in Los Angeles, Calif.

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Network Associates Coliseum, Coliseum, Sunday, October 11, 1998, in Oakland, Calif.

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Network Associates Coliseum, Sunday, September 28, 2003, in Oakland, Calif.

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Network Associates Coliseum, Sunday, September 28, 2003, in Oakland, Calif.

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Network Associates Coliseum, Sunday, September 28, 2003, in Oakland, Calif.

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Network Associates Coliseum, Sunday, September 28, 2003, in Oakland, Calif.

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, November 21, 2004, in Oakland, Calif.

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, November 21, 2004, in Oakland, Calif.

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, November 21, 2004, in Oakland, Calif.

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, November 21, 2004, in Oakland, Calif.

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, October 16, 2005, in Oakland, Calif.

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, October 16, 2005, in Oakland, Calif.

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, October 16, 2005, in Oakland, Calif.

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at McAfee Coliseum, Monday, September 11, 2006, in Oakland, Calif.

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at McAfee Coliseum, Monday, September 11, 2006, in Oakland, Calif.

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at McAfee Coliseum, Monday, September 11, 2006, in Oakland, Calif.

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, December 30, 2007, in Oakland, Calif.

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, December 30, 2007, in Oakland, Calif.

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, December 30, 2007, in Oakland, Calif.

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, December 30, 2007, in Oakland, Calif.

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, December 30, 2007, in Oakland, Calif.

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, September 28, 2008, in Oakland, Calif.

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, September 28, 2008, in Oakland, Calif.

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, September 28, 2008, in Oakland, Calif.

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, September 28, 2008, in Oakland, Calif.

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, September 28, 2008, in Oakland, Calif.

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 10, 2010, in Oakland, Calif.

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 10, 2010, in Oakland, Calif.

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 10, 2010, in Oakland, Calif.

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 10, 2010, in Oakland, Calif.

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 10, 2010, in Oakland, Calif.

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 10, 2010, in Oakland, Calif.

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, January 1, 2012, in Oakland, Calif.

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, January 1, 2012, in Oakland, Calif.

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, January 1, 2012, in Oakland, Calif.

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, January 1, 2012, in Oakland, Calif.

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, January 1, 2012, in Oakland, Calif.

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Monday, September 10, 2012, in Oakland, Calif.

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Monday, September 10, 2012, in Oakland, Calif.

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Monday, September 10, 2012, in Oakland, Calif.

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Monday, September 10, 2012, in Oakland, Calif.

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Monday, September 10, 2012, in Oakland, Calif.

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, October 6, 2013, in Oakland, Calif.

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, October 6, 2013, in Oakland, Calif.

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, October 6, 2013, in Oakland, Calif.

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, October 6, 2013, in Oakland, Calif.

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, October 6, 2013, in Oakland, Calif.

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, October 6, 2013, in Oakland, Calif.

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, October 12, 2014, in Oakland, Calif.

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, October 12, 2014, in Oakland, Calif.

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, October 12, 2014, in Oakland, Calif.

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, October 12, 2014, in Oakland, Calif.

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, October 12, 2014, in Oakland, Calif.

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, October 12, 2014, in Oakland, Calif.

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, October 12, 2014, in Oakland, Calif.

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Thursday, December 24, 2015, in Oakland, Calif.

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Thursday, December 24, 2015, in Oakland, Calif.

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Thursday, December 24, 2015, in Oakland, Calif.

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Thursday, December 24, 2015, in Oakland, Calif.

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Thursday, December 24, 2015, in Oakland, Calif.

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 9, 2016, in Oakland, Calif.

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 9, 2016, in Oakland, Calif.

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 9, 2016, in Oakland, Calif.

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 15, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 15, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 15, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 15, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 15, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, November 11, 2018, in Oakland, Calif.

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, November 11, 2018, in Oakland, Calif.

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, November 11, 2018, in Oakland, Calif.

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, November 11, 2018, in Oakland, Calif.

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, November 11, 2018, in Oakland, Calif.

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, November 11, 2018, in Oakland, Calif.

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Thursday, November 7, 2019, in Oakland, Calif.

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Thursday, November 7, 2019, in Oakland, Calif.

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Thursday, November 7, 2019, in Oakland, Calif.

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Thursday, November 7, 2019, in Oakland, Calif.

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Thursday, November 7, 2019, in Oakland, Calif.

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Thursday, November 7, 2019, in Oakland, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium, Thursday, December 17, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nev.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a 35-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium, Thursday, December 17, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nev.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium, Thursday, December 17, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nev.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) stiff arms the defender during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, January 9, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nev.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) breaks up a pass during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, January 9, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nev.

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a game-winning 47-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, January 9, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nev.

Advertising