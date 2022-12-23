Bucky Brooks' Scouting Report: Week 16 at Steelers

The Steelers want to utilize a creative ball control approach to dictate the game's tempo. Offensive coordinator Matt Canada will feature a smorgasbord of formations and pre-snap motions to play with defenders' eyes before repeatedly running a handful of simple concepts for the quarterback and playmakers. With defenders distracted by the "circus," the Steelers will pound the ball between the tackles with Najee Harris to drain the clock and pelt the frontline with a flurry of body blows that lead to big gains in the fourth quarter. If the Steelers can play the game on their terms, they are content to win low-scoring games that leave opponents frustrated after the 60-minute affair.