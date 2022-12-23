Bucky Brooks' Scouting Report: Week 16 at Steelers

Dec 23, 2022 at 10:22 AM
bucky-brooks-headshot-author
Bucky Brooks

NFL.com Analyst

Who's the Guy?

T.J. Watt is arguably the best defensive player in the game and must be accounted for on every down. The reigning Defensive Player of the Year has 10-plus sacks in each of his last four seasons, including 22.5 in 2021. Although injuries have disrupted his 2022 campaign, Watt has 2.5 sacks in the past two games and started to find his groove as the premier pass rusher in the league.

Know His Name…

Najee Harris is the straw that stirs the drink for the Steelers offense. The 6-foot-1, 232-pounder is a super-sized running back with RB1-WR2 capabilities out of the backfield. Given his impressive talents as an all-purpose threat, the Steelers will attempt to put the ball in No. 22's hands early and often to take advantage of favorable matchups inside and outside of the box.

Related Links

Don't Sleep On…

Despite entering the twilight of his career, Cameron Heyward remains a destructive force at the point of attack. The 12th-year pro has notched 6.5 sacks and nine tackles for loss from his defensive tackle spot. As a heavy-handed, power player with some "twitch" and a couple of finesse maneuvers, Heyward overwhelms interior blockers with a diverse approach that perfectly meshes violence with ballerina-like movement.

Under Pressure

After missing Week 15 following his second concussion in eight weeks, Kenny Pickett returns to the starting lineup against the Raiders. The rookie has suffered through some growing pains, but he has led the Steelers to three wins in the last four games he has started and finished. As a quick-rhythm passer with some athleticism and swagger, Pickett adds a dimension to a Steelers offense that utilizes a "connect the dots" approach to move the ball down the field.

Matchup To Watch: Minkah Fitzpatrick vs. Derek Carr

The wily safety is one of the best "centerfielders" in football. Fitzpatrick displays numbers-to-numbers range while also showcasing the instincts, awareness and ball skills to create problems for quarterbacks intent on pushing the ball down the field. With the veteran also adept at orchestrating creative pre-snap disguises, Derek Carr must be aware of No. 39's whereabouts to avoid a game-changing mistake that may flip the game's momentum.

Offensive Strategy

The Steelers want to utilize a creative ball control approach to dictate the game's tempo. Offensive coordinator Matt Canada will feature a smorgasbord of formations and pre-snap motions to play with defenders' eyes before repeatedly running a handful of simple concepts for the quarterback and playmakers. With defenders distracted by the "circus," the Steelers will pound the ball between the tackles with Najee Harris to drain the clock and pelt the frontline with a flurry of body blows that lead to big gains in the fourth quarter. If the Steelers can play the game on their terms, they are content to win low-scoring games that leave opponents frustrated after the 60-minute affair.

Defensive Strategy

The Steelers' organized chaos continues to create headaches for opposing quarterbacks and playcallers. Defensive coordinator Teryl Austin will utilize various stunts, games, blitzes and simulated pressures to disrupt the rhythm and flow of the offense. In addition, the Steelers will change the picture behind the pressures to confuse the quarterback and bait him into a throw into traffic. With the Steelers also intent on suffocating the run to force opponents into a one-dimensional approach, the subtle mix of "plus-one" defensive fronts and run blitzes can overwhelm opponents and disrupt the offense's rhythm.

Practice Photos: Thursday 12.22.22

View the best photos from practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center before the Silver and Black travel to Pittsburgh for their Week 16 matchup against the Steelers.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Cole Fotheringham (85) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
1 / 58

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Cole Fotheringham (85) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (15) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
2 / 58

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (15) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
3 / 58

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (15) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
4 / 58

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (15) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (15) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
5 / 58

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (15) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
6 / 58

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
7 / 58

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jordan Meredith (61) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
8 / 58

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jordan Meredith (61) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
9 / 58

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Isiah Brown (46) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
10 / 58

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Isiah Brown (46) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Andrew Billings (97) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
11 / 58

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Andrew Billings (97) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Sebastian Gutierrez (70) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
12 / 58

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Sebastian Gutierrez (70) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Netane Muti (54) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
13 / 58

Las Vegas Raiders guard Netane Muti (54) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Kana'i Mauga (43) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
14 / 58

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Kana'i Mauga (43) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
15 / 58

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive assistant and pass rush specialist Matthew Edwards and defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
16 / 58

Las Vegas Raiders defensive assistant and pass rush specialist Matthew Edwards and defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Tyler Hall (37) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
17 / 58

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Tyler Hall (37) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Alex Bars (64) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
18 / 58

Las Vegas Raiders guard Alex Bars (64) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
19 / 58

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels and tackle Sebastian Gutierrez (70) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
20 / 58

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels and tackle Sebastian Gutierrez (70) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Hroniss Grasu (65) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
21 / 58

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Hroniss Grasu (65) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
22 / 58

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
23 / 58

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
24 / 58

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
25 / 58

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
26 / 58

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
27 / 58

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Willie Wright (62) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
28 / 58

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Willie Wright (62) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
29 / 58

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
30 / 58

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
31 / 58

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg (47) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
32 / 58

Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg (47) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg (47) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
33 / 58

Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg (47) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
34 / 58

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Albert Wilson (12) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
35 / 58

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Albert Wilson (12) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Kyle Peko (93) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
36 / 58

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Kyle Peko (93) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
37 / 58

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Darien Butler (58) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
38 / 58

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Darien Butler (58) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
39 / 58

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
40 / 58

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) and head strength and conditioning coach A.J. Neibel during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
41 / 58

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) and head strength and conditioning coach A.J. Neibel during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders head strength and conditioning coach A.J. Neibel and defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
42 / 58

Las Vegas Raiders head strength and conditioning coach A.J. Neibel and defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
43 / 58

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
44 / 58

Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
45 / 58

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jesper Horsted (80) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
46 / 58

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jesper Horsted (80) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
47 / 58

Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
48 / 58

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
49 / 58

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
50 / 58

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
51 / 58

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) and wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
52 / 58

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) and wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders huddle during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
53 / 58

The Las Vegas Raiders huddle during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive assistant and pass rush specialist Matthew Edwards and defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
54 / 58

Las Vegas Raiders defensive assistant and pass rush specialist Matthew Edwards and defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive assistant and pass rush specialist Matthew Edwards and defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
55 / 58

Las Vegas Raiders defensive assistant and pass rush specialist Matthew Edwards and defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
56 / 58

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
57 / 58

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Andrew Billings (97) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
58 / 58

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Andrew Billings (97) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

What They're Saying: Steelers' Mike Tomlin 'can't say enough' about Chandler Jones

Take a look at what Pittsburgh Steelers' players and coaches said about the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of the Week 16 matchup.

news

Expert Game Picks: A holiday clash in Pittsburgh featuring Raiders vs. Steelers

Take a look at who the experts are picking to win Saturday's game.

news

Raiders-Steelers Week 16 Injury Report: 6 Raiders questionable to play Saturday

Take a look at the Raiders' injury report as the team prepares to face the Pittsburgh Steelers.

news

'I got to see him real close': How Davante Adams leaned on former teammate and Raider James Jones as a young receiver

Before the two receivers were teammates in Green Bay, they trained together while Adams was in college.

Advertising