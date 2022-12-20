Raiders-Steelers Week 16 Injury Report

Las Vegas Raiders:
The Raiders did not practice Tuesday. Tuesday's report is an estimate.
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Tuesday
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Game Status
|Alex Bars
|G
|Knee
|DNP
|Jackson Barton
|T
|Back
|DNP
|Andrew Billings
|DT
|Fibula
|LP
|Darien Butler
|LB
|Quadricep
|LP
|Jermaine Eluemunor
|G/T
|Wrist
|FP
|Duron Harmon
|S
|Shoulder/Neck
|LP
|Dylan Parham
|G
|Knee
|DNP
|Zamir White
|RB
|Ankle
|DNP
|Rock Ya-Sin
|CB
|Knee
|DNP
Pittsburgh Steelers:
The Steelers did not practice Tuesday. Tuesday's report is an estimate.
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Tuesday
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Game Status
|Kenny Pickett
|QB
|Concussion
|FP
|Josh Jackson
|DB
|Ankle
|FP
|Diontae Johnson
|WR
|Toe
|LP
|Najee Harris
|RB
|Hip
|LP
|Terrell Edmunds
|S
|Hamstring
|DNP
|Derek Watt
|FB
|Ankle
|LP
|Myles Jack
|LB
|Groin
|LP
|Pat Freiermuth
|TE
|Foot
|FP
|Cameron Heyward
|DT
|NIR-rest
|DNP
|Larry Ogunjobi
|DL
|NIR-rest
|DNP
Practice Status
- DNP - Did not participate in practice
- LP - Limited participation in practice
- FP - Full participation
- (-) - Not listed
- NIR - Not injury related
Game Status
- Out - Player will not play
- Doubtful - Player is unlikely to play
- Questionable - Player is not certain to play
- (-) - Not listed