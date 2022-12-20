Raiders-Steelers Week 16 Injury Report

Dec 20, 2022 at 01:06 PM
Raiders.com Staff

Las Vegas Raiders:

The Raiders did not practice Tuesday. Tuesday's report is an estimate.

PlayerPositionInjuryTuesdayWednesdayThursdayGame Status
Alex BarsGKneeDNP
Jackson BartonTBackDNP
Andrew BillingsDTFibulaLP
Darien ButlerLBQuadricepLP
Jermaine EluemunorG/TWristFP
Duron HarmonSShoulder/NeckLP
Dylan ParhamGKneeDNP
Zamir WhiteRBAnkleDNP
Rock Ya-SinCBKneeDNP

Pittsburgh Steelers:

The Steelers did not practice Tuesday. Tuesday's report is an estimate.

PlayerPositionInjuryTuesdayWednesdayThursdayGame Status
Kenny PickettQBConcussionFP
Josh JacksonDBAnkleFP
Diontae JohnsonWRToeLP
Najee HarrisRBHipLP
Terrell EdmundsSHamstringDNP
Derek WattFBAnkleLP
Myles JackLBGroinLP
Pat FreiermuthTEFootFP
Cameron HeywardDTNIR-restDNP
Larry OgunjobiDLNIR-restDNP

Practice Status

  • DNP - Did not participate in practice
  • LP - Limited participation in practice
  • FP - Full participation
  • (-) - Not listed
  • NIR - Not injury related

Game Status

  • Out - Player will not play
  • Doubtful - Player is unlikely to play
  • Questionable - Player is not certain to play
  • (-) - Not listed

