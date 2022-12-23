Expert Game Picks: A holiday clash in Pittsburgh featuring Raiders vs. Steelers

Dec 23, 2022 at 09:15 AM
Raiders.com Staff

Take a look at who the experts are picking to win Saturday's game.

NFL.com

Gregg Rosenthal: Steelers

Adam Rank: Steelers

Daniel Jeremiah: Steelers

Colleen Wolfe: Steelers

Nick Shook: Steelers

Marc Sessler: Steelers

Marcas Grant: Steelers

ESPN

Matt Bowen: Raiders

Mike Clay: Raiders

Dan Graziano: Steelers

Laura Rutledge: Raiders

Seth Wickersham: Raiders

CBS Sports

Pete Prisco: Steelers

Jason La Canfora: Steelers

Will Brinson: Steelers

Jared Dubin: Raiders

Ryan Wilson: Raiders

John Breech: Raiders

Pro Football Talk

Michael Davis Smith: Steelers

Mike Florio: Steelers

Sports Illustrated

Albert Breer: Raiders

Mitch Goldich: Raiders

Gary Gramling: Raiders

Conor Orr: Raiders

John Pluym: Steelers

Here is BetMGM’s game overview with betting trends and more.

Top Shots: Adams, Crosby and Jacobs selected to 2023 Pro Bowl Games

Take a look at images from Pro Bowlers Davante Adams, Maxx Crosby and Josh Jacobs' 2022 seasons so far in the Silver and Black.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a 3-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
1 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a 3-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates after making a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
2 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates after making a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates after making a 58-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
3 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates after making a 58-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) stiff arms the defender during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
4 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) stiff arms the defender during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a 25-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
5 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a 25-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
6 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) dives into the end zone on a 48-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
7 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) dives into the end zone on a 48-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a 31-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
8 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a 31-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) stiff arms the defender during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
9 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) stiff arms the defender during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
10 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
11 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) strip sacks the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
12 / 30

Las Vegas defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) strip sacks the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
13 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
14 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
15 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
16 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
17 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) rushes the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
18 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) rushes the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) knockdown the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
19 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) knockdown the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
20 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
21 / 30

Las Vegas running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
22 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 15-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
23 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 15-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
24 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
25 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
26 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
27 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a game winning 86-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
28 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a game winning 86-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 20-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
29 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 20-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
30 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
