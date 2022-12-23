Expert Game Picks: A holiday clash in Pittsburgh featuring Raiders vs. Steelers

Take a look at who the experts are picking to win Saturday's game.
Gregg Rosenthal: Steelers
Adam Rank: Steelers
Daniel Jeremiah: Steelers
Colleen Wolfe: Steelers
Nick Shook: Steelers
Marc Sessler: Steelers
Marcas Grant: Steelers
Matt Bowen: Raiders
Mike Clay: Raiders
Dan Graziano: Steelers
Laura Rutledge: Raiders
Seth Wickersham: Raiders
Pete Prisco: Steelers
Jason La Canfora: Steelers
Will Brinson: Steelers
Jared Dubin: Raiders
Ryan Wilson: Raiders
John Breech: Raiders
Michael Davis Smith: Steelers
Mike Florio: Steelers
Albert Breer: Raiders
Mitch Goldich: Raiders
Gary Gramling: Raiders
Conor Orr: Raiders
John Pluym: Steelers
