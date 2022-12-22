Versus: The Raiders defense will be tested against a 'big' and 'elusive' Steelers running back

Luke Masterson vs. Najee Harris

The Raiders rookie linebacker may have his hands full, literally and metaphorically, this Saturday.

Luke Masterson has risen in the Raiders defense late in the season, filling in for the injured Divine Deablo and Jayon Brown. The undrafted rookie from Wake Forest has made the most of his opportunities, leading the team in tackles (11) in last Sunday's win. The moment hasn't seemed too big for Masterson, which his head coach attributes to preparation.

"He works really hard. He's a young kid, but he doesn't prepare like a young kid," said Head Coach Josh McDaniels. "He's got a maturity about him. I think he really pays attention to the veteran players that could show a player like him how to do it right, even if they're not necessarily [in his room]. He has good guys in his room, obviously with Denzel [Perryman]. But I think he pays attention to Duron [Harmon], I think he pays attention to Maxx [Crosby] and Chandler [Jones]. I think he pays attention to guys like that, and just really approaches the week like a pro."

While it will take the defensive unit as a whole to stop Steelers running back Najee Harris, Masterson could to be in line to have a lot of encounters with him. Harris was selected to the Pro Bowl as a rookie, after totaling 1,667 scrimmage yards and 10 touchdowns last season. Through 14 games this year, he's rushed for 790 yards and six touchdowns.

"This is a very big man," defensive coordinator Patrick Graham said of Harris. "I mean, just on the tape, it seemed like he was bigger. I haven't seen him in person before, so I'm looking forward to it. ... It's going to be a challenge for everybody, it's not going to be a one-man show to tackle this guy. He has a stiff arm, he's elusive, he has good speed, he has great vision. And it's going to be a tough matchup."