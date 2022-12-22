Versus: The Raiders defense will be tested against a 'big' and 'elusive' Steelers running back

Dec 21, 2022 at 04:15 PM
levi-edwards-headshot-authors-2021
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

It's the most wonderful time of the year.

The Las Vegas Raiders prepare to travel up north for a Christmas Eve clash with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The two teams will play in the Holiday Classic to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the 1972 AFC Divisional playoff game – coined the "Immaculate Reception" due to an infamous last play of regulation. The Raiders played the Steelers on the road last season, coming out on top, 26-17. Both teams stand at 6-8 coming off victories and looking to stay in the win column.

Here are three top matchups to look out for as the Raiders prepare for battle at Acrisure Stadium.

Related Links

Luke Masterson vs. Najee Harris

The Raiders rookie linebacker may have his hands full, literally and metaphorically, this Saturday.

Luke Masterson has risen in the Raiders defense late in the season, filling in for the injured Divine Deablo and Jayon Brown. The undrafted rookie from Wake Forest has made the most of his opportunities, leading the team in tackles (11) in last Sunday's win. The moment hasn't seemed too big for Masterson, which his head coach attributes to preparation.

"He works really hard. He's a young kid, but he doesn't prepare like a young kid," said Head Coach Josh McDaniels. "He's got a maturity about him. I think he really pays attention to the veteran players that could show a player like him how to do it right, even if they're not necessarily [in his room]. He has good guys in his room, obviously with Denzel [Perryman]. But I think he pays attention to Duron [Harmon], I think he pays attention to Maxx [Crosby] and Chandler [Jones]. I think he pays attention to guys like that, and just really approaches the week like a pro."

While it will take the defensive unit as a whole to stop Steelers running back Najee Harris, Masterson could to be in line to have a lot of encounters with him. Harris was selected to the Pro Bowl as a rookie, after totaling 1,667 scrimmage yards and 10 touchdowns last season. Through 14 games this year, he's rushed for 790 yards and six touchdowns.

"This is a very big man," defensive coordinator Patrick Graham said of Harris. "I mean, just on the tape, it seemed like he was bigger. I haven't seen him in person before, so I'm looking forward to it. ... It's going to be a challenge for everybody, it's not going to be a one-man show to tackle this guy. He has a stiff arm, he's elusive, he has good speed, he has great vision. And it's going to be a tough matchup."

The size of the 6-foot-1, 232-pound running back will present a unique challenge for Masterson, if Harris is ready to go for Saturday. The RB did not participate in Wednesday's practice due to a hip injury.

Maxx Crosby vs. TJ Watt

Maxx Crosby and TJ.. Watt are two defensive players that can wreck a game if you allow them.

Both have been on a tear since arriving into the NFL, and are expected to play a big role for their respective defenses in Saturday's contest. Crosby has had a standout season, as he leads the team in sacks (11.5), tackles for loss (19), quarterback hits (29) and forced fumbles (three). His production could warrant him being in the conversation for Defensive Player of the Year.

Speaking of the Defensive Player of the Year Award, the Steelers linebacker is the reigning recipient – after leading the league in sacks and tackles for loss in 2021. A chest injury forced Watt to miss eight games this season, but he has been productive since his Week 10 return. He's racked up 2.5 sacks and seven total tackles in his previous two games.

"He's a game-changer," Crosby said about Watt. "He makes big plays in the biggest moments and that's what really stands out to me. It always seems in critical moments he's making big plays. He's not just getting sacks. He's getting strip sacks, he's getting interceptions at the line of scrimmage. He's one of those guys I look up to. Me and him talk often ,and he's just a great dude and a great player. I have a ton of respect for him."

In last season's Week 2 victory over the Steelers, Crosby finished with a tackle for loss and five quarterback hits. Watt had a sack and four total tackles before exiting the game with an injury.

The Raiders vs. Penalties

It's hard to turn to blind eye to the Raiders' issues with penalties.

While the offense is 11th-best in the league, they also have the second-most penalty yards committed by a team on the season. They committed at least 90 yards of penalties in their previous two games. While penalties have been an issue, the Raiders have won four of their last five games. If they can clean things up with discipline, they could be even more potent as an offense.

"We've had some cleaner games recently. And then all of a sudden, to have as many as we did [Sunday] hurt us the way that they did and put us in long yardage," McDaniels said. "There's no excuses for those. We need to be able to go out and call a play in the huddle, break the huddle and get to the line of scrimmage, and snap the ball without penalty before the play clock's down. So, no, we can't do that – not inconsistently play good offense."

177 Feet Up: The best 30 photos from the catwalk | Raiders vs. Patriots

View team photographer Matt Aguirre's best photos from Allegiant Stadium's catwalk during the Las Vegas Raiders' Week 15 victory against the New England Patriots.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) fakes a handoff to running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
1 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) fakes a handoff to running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) receives the snap during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
2 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) receives the snap during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders offensive huddles during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
3 / 30

The Las Vegas Raiders offensive huddles during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders offensive huddles during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
4 / 30

The Las Vegas Raiders offensive huddles during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Hroniss Grasu (65) blocks as running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
5 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Hroniss Grasu (65) blocks as running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) receives the snap during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
6 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) receives the snap during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 49-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
7 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 49-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders special teams unit celebrates after kicker Daniel Carlson (2) makes a 49-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
8 / 30

The Las Vegas Raiders special teams unit celebrates after kicker Daniel Carlson (2) makes a 49-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor (72) celebrates after kicker Daniel Carlson (2) made a 49-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
9 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor (72) celebrates after kicker Daniel Carlson (2) made a 49-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) celebrates after making a 49-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
10 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) celebrates after making a 49-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Matthias Farley (41) and running back Brittain Brown (38) cover on a kickoff during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
11 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders safety Matthias Farley (41) and running back Brittain Brown (38) cover on a kickoff during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52), cornerback Tyler Hall (37) and cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
12 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52), cornerback Tyler Hall (37) and cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
13 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders defense huddles during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
14 / 30

The Las Vegas Raiders defense huddles during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) returns a punt during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
15 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) returns a punt during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
16 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
17 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
18 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) punts during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
19 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) punts during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) defends during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
20 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) defends during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sidney Jones IV (31) and safety Duron Harmon (30) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
21 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sidney Jones IV (31) and safety Duron Harmon (30) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
22 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) celebrates after making a tackle during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
23 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) celebrates after making a tackle during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) celebrates with linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) after making a tackle during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
24 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) celebrates with linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) after making a tackle during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
25 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
A view of Allegiant Stadium during the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season home game against the New England Patriots.
26 / 30

A view of Allegiant Stadium during the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season home game against the New England Patriots.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) hands the ball off to running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
27 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) hands the ball off to running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
28 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
29 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) hands the ball off to running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
30 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) hands the ball off to running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Versus: Josh McDaniels will coach against his 'great mentor' when the Patriots arrive this Sunday

The Week 15 matchup is headlined by the Raiders head coach facing his former team inside Allegiant Stadium.

news

Versus: Davante Adams has a 'fun matchup' against the Rams' premier cornerback

The Raiders' star receiver will be across the line of scrimmage from a perennial All-Pro, like himself.

news

Versus: Rivalry matchup between the Raiders, Chargers could be determined in the trenches

The success of the two teams' defensive lines may play a role in who's victorious in Week 13.

news

Versus: Physicality will be a main theme for the Raiders clash with the Seattle Seahawks

The Raiders will have to handle a few physical players on the field this Sunday.

news

Versus: The versatility of Maxx Crosby could provide challenges for Broncos offense

Maxx Crosby against a revamped Broncos ground game should be a highlighted matchup for Week 11.

news

Versus: The Raiders will host former All-Pro center in his NFL coaching debut

A trio of matchups to pay attention to as the Silver and Black prepare for the Indianapolis Colts this Sunday.

news

Versus: Loading up for a duel against a young, rising defensive unit

Here are a couple key matchups to follow as the Raiders prepare for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

news

Versus: Get your popcorn ready for two dynamic running backs squaring off against one another

Josh Jacobs and Alvin Kamara both have the ability to help their team win the game on the ground.

news

Versus: Josh Jacobs has been keeping defenses up at night

Even with the Raiders on a bye last week, Jacobs is still top three in the league in rushing yards, rushing first downs and rushing yards after contact.

news

Versus: Two offensive minds are set to cross paths in this primetime affair

The Raiders and the Chiefs' head playcallers could throw the kitchen sink at each other Monday night.

news

Versus: Raiders wideouts facing a rising Broncos secondary

Can the Raiders find a way to get Davante Adams more involved against a strong defense this Sunday?

Advertising