Fifty Years Later: A Raiders Oral History of the Immaculate Reception

Villapiano: "I see Franco pick it up. I got a decent angle. I could have made that play. I take like one step; this guy hits me right in the back and I don't go down. I wish I would have gone down, because maybe we would have got a flag for that. But Franco scoops his ball right up and is gone."

Harris: "I start taking some steps to the ball. And after that, my mind is completely blank. I remember nothing. I see nothing, visually. I hear nothing. I don't see Phil Villapiano being clipped as he always talks about. I remember nothing."

Siani: "I see the ball going down, where [Bradshaw] throws the ball, and now I see it coming back right at him into the back field, and I'm on the field. I'm actually on the field. I've got two feet on the field, ready to go back in, run the clock out, and next thing you know, Franco has the ball, and he runs."

Terry Bradshaw, Steelers quarterback: "How does a guy that's trying to make a block end up catching the pass and winning the game? He ended up down the field. It's pretty funny, actually."

Fuqua: "I'm on the ground. And one thing that I do remember, I remember laying on the ground, looking up and Jack was clapping his hands. And I looked at his face and he had the biggest smile on his face. I watched his smile turn into a frown. It was all in seconds. And then he took off running."

Villapiano: "Nobody was gonna catch Franco. It was just nuts."

Al Davis, Raiders Owner: "[Steelers Owner Art Rooney] was in an elevator. He didn't even see the play. He was going down in the locker room. He thought they'd lost, which they should have."

Fuqua: "I don't think anyone for the first three to four minutes knew what was going on."

Tom Flores, Raiders 1972 wide receivers coach: "Everything happened so quick. It was bizarre."

Bradshaw: "I recall asking, 'What happened? What happened?' I thought I threw a perfect pass."