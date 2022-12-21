Game Preview: Raiders gear up for last road trip of the season

After being sidelined last week with a concussion, Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett will likely get the start on Saturday, according to Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin. The rookie took over the starting job in Week 5, and has recorded 1,797 passing yards with a 4:8 touchdown to interception ratio. If Pickett ultimately cannot go, the Steelers could turn to Mitch Trubisky or Mason Rudolph.

"We're always prepared for whoever they have on their roster, you got to be prepared for that," defensive coordinator Patrick Graham said. "Sometimes you have to be prepared for guys who are on the practice squad based on the health situation in the quarterbacks. So again, that's the challenge for us every week. Most coaches are dealing with that in the league. Similar skill sets, [Mason] Rudolph is a little bit different than those guys, but similar skill sets in terms of being able to make plays with their feet on the move."