Game Preview: Raiders gear up for last road trip of the season

The Las Vegas Raiders (6-8) are on the road for the last time this season to face the Pittsburgh Steelers (6-8) on Christmas Eve.
Kickoff is set for Saturday at 5:15 p.m. PT from Acrisure Stadium.
Broadcast information
|Network/Flagship
|Play-by-play
|Color Analyst
|TV: NFL Network
|Rich Eisen
|Kurt Warner, Michael Irvin, Steve Mariucci
|National Radio: Westwood One
|Mike Watts
|Ross Tucker
|Local Radio: KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV "Raider Nation Radio 920 AM"
|Jason Horowitz
|Lincoln Kennedy
|Spanish Radio: Deportes Vegas 1460 AM
|Cristian Echeverria
|Harry Ruiz
What to watch for
After being sidelined last week with a concussion, Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett will likely get the start on Saturday, according to Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin. The rookie took over the starting job in Week 5, and has recorded 1,797 passing yards with a 4:8 touchdown to interception ratio. If Pickett ultimately cannot go, the Steelers could turn to Mitch Trubisky or Mason Rudolph.
"We're always prepared for whoever they have on their roster, you got to be prepared for that," defensive coordinator Patrick Graham said. "Sometimes you have to be prepared for guys who are on the practice squad based on the health situation in the quarterbacks. So again, that's the challenge for us every week. Most coaches are dealing with that in the league. Similar skill sets, [Mason] Rudolph is a little bit different than those guys, but similar skill sets in terms of being able to make plays with their feet on the move."
The game also marks the 50th anniversary of the Immaculate Reception – or as many in the Silver and Black call it, the Immaculate "Deception." For more on the controversial play, click here.
Matchup history
The Raiders lead the all-time regular season series against the Steelers, 14-10, dating back to 1970. The Silver and Black have won four of the last five matchups against Pittsburgh, including a 26-17 win the last time the two teams met on Sept. 19, 2021.
Current stats
The Raiders offense ranks 11th in the league in total offense (358.1 yards per game), 13th in passing (231.9 ypg), 13th in rushing (126.2 ypg) and tied for 10th in points (24.1 ppg). Defensively, the Raiders rank 24th in total defense (361.6 ypg), 26th in passing (244.3 ypg), 15th in rushing (117.4 ypg) and tied for 23rd in points allowed (24.1 ppg).
The Steelers rank 26th in total offense (317.9 ypg), 24th in passing (201.8 ypg), 18th in rushing (116.1 ypg) and 27th in points (17.9 ppg). Defensively, the Steelers rank 19th in total defense (347.8 ypg), 24th in passing (238.8 ypg), seventh in rushing (109.0 ypg) and 13th in points allowed (22.1 ppg).
Numbers to know
- WR Davante Adams needs 29 receptions in 2022 to become the first player in NFL history to reach 115 receptions in three consecutive seasons.
- Adams needs five touchdowns to break the franchise record for most receiving touchdowns in a single season (Art Powell, 1963).
- Adams needs 134 receiving yards to break the franchise record for most receiving yards in a single season (Tim Brown, 1997).
- QB Derek Carr needs 11 pass completions to join Peyton Manning as the only players in NFL history with 300 completions in each of their first nine years in the NFL.
- DE Maxx Crosby needs 3.5 more sacks to become the third player in franchise history to record at least 40.0 sacks in his first four years.
- RB Josh Jacobs needs 265 rushing yards to break the franchise record for most rushing yards in a single season (Marcus Allen, 1985).
- Jacobs needs five rushing touchdowns to break the franchise record for most rushing touchdowns in a single season (Pete Banaszak, 1975).
View director of photography Michael Clemens' top picks of black and white photos from the Raiders' Week 15 win against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium