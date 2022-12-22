Presented By

How to watch, listen and livestream Raiders at Steelers

Dec 22, 2022 at 09:30 AM
Raiders.com Staff

The Raiders are back on the road for another primetime matchup, this week against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Here's how to watch, listen to and livestream the game.

Las Vegas Raiders at Pittsburgh Steelers

Acrisure Stadium

Saturday, December 24

5:15 p.m. PT

Table inside Article
Television Broadcast Information
National Network:NFL Network
Local Network:KTNV (ABC 13)
Play-by-play:Rich Eisen
Analyst:Michael Irvin
Analyst:Steve Mariucci
Analyst:Kurt Warner
Sideline Reporter:Steve Wyche

Table inside Article
National Radio Broadcast Information
Flagship:Westwood One
Play-by-play:Mike Watts
Color Analyst:Ross Tucker
Table inside Article
Local Radio Broadcast Information
Flagship:KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV "Raider Nation Radio 920 AM"
Play-by-play:Jason Horowitz
Color Analyst:Lincoln Kennedy
Table inside Article
Spanish Radio Broadcast Information
Flagaship:Deportes Vegas 1460 AM
Play-by-play:Cristian Echeverria
Color Analyst:Harry Ruiz

Click here for a full list of radio stations, call letters and frequencies for your location.

Listen to live broadcasts, including the Raiders' pregame show beginning two hours prior to each game, on Raider Nation Radio 920AMKOMP 92.3 The Rock Station and SiriusXM. The online stream is available on raiders.com desktop everywhere and in-market on mobile devices via raiders.com or the Raiders + Allegiant Stadium app. If you are located outside the local market, you can sign up for NFL+ to listen to LIVE audio of every game.

Streaming

NFL+ Watch live local & primetime regular season games on your phone or tablet. Start your 7-day free trial today.

Keep up with in-game highlights and more on our Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts.

After the game, catch "The 5th Quarter," Raiders.com's official postgame podcast, for a recap of the matchup along with instant reactions and takeaways from a rotating cast of co-hosts.

Top Shots: Adams, Crosby and Jacobs selected to 2023 Pro Bowl Games

Take a look at images from Pro Bowlers Davante Adams, Maxx Crosby and Josh Jacobs' 2022 seasons so far in the Silver and Black.

