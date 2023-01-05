Bucky Brooks' Scouting Report: Week 18 vs. Chiefs

Jan 05, 2023 at 03:40 PM
bucky-brooks-headshot-author
Bucky Brooks

NFL.com Analyst

Who's the Guy?

Patrick Mahomes could be closing in on his second MVP award after leading the NFL in passing yards (5,048), passing touchdowns (40), offensive yards (5,383) and total touchdowns (44) through Week 17. Mahomes' prolific playmaking ability has sparked the team to win nine of their last ten games while claiming their seventh straight division title. With the sixth-year pro thriving as a "dink-and-dunk" passer utilizing a quick-rhythm passing game that features an assortment of throws traveling 10 yards or fewer, as evidenced by his 30 pass touchdowns on such throws, the Chiefs' star quarterback could pick apart the Raiders' man-heavy tactics if he can throw from a clean pocket.

Know His Name…

Travis Kelce leads all NFL tight ends in receptions (104), receiving yards (1,300) and receiving touchdowns (12) while anchoring the league's No. 1 scoring offense. The all-star pass catcher is an unstoppable force as a super-sized wideout masquerading as a tight end in space. As Kelce completes his seventh straight 1,000-yard season despite facing weekly double-teams and bracket coverage, the Chiefs' No. 1 option is a headache for opposing defensive coordinators.

Related Links

Don't Sleep On…

Jerick McKinnon is listed as RB2, but the Chiefs' third-down back is a problem for opponents as a matchup nightmare out of the backfield. The veteran playmaker leads running backs in touchdown receptions (eight) after catching a "tuddy" in five straight games. With Andy Reid willing to feature the running back in the passing game, the Chiefs can tax a defense with various playmakers on the perimeter.

Under Pressure

The Chiefs have allowed the most touchdown passes (32) in the league, with opposing quarterbacks picking apart the secondary with surgical precision. The big-play barrage is partially due to the "all-or-nothing" approach utilized by a defense that brings pressure from anywhere on any down and distance.

Matchup To Watch: Nick Bolton vs. Josh Jacobs

The Chiefs' standout linebacker is one of just two players with 150-plus tackles, multiple sacks (two) and interceptions (two), but he must show up as a run-stopper to help the defense slow down Jacobs, who is questionable to play. The instinctive defender has a knack for shooting through gaps and creases to stop runners in their tracks. Considering Jacobs is the NFL's leading rusher, the Chiefs will need their enforcer to take care of the business between the tackles.

Offensive Strategy

The Chiefs' wide-open offense will force the Raiders to defend every blade of grass from sideline to sideline and end line to end line. Although the unit is not as explosive as previous squads, the Chiefs create and exploit mismatches all over the field. As Andy Reid prepares his team for another postseason run, he could experiment with new concepts and tactics to create headaches for opposing defensive coordinators building plans to slow down the Chiefs in the playoffs.

Defensive Strategy

The Chiefs' blitz-happy approach will test the diagnostic skills of a young quarterback attempting to decipher coverage on the fly. Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo may dial up a few exotic pressures to create splash plays and turnovers to alter the game's momentum. If the defensive wizard cracks the code, the Raiders could have a tough time fending off Chris Jones and Co. as they attack from every angle.

Practice Photos: Thursday 1.5.23

View the best photos from practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center as the Raiders prepare for their Week 18 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.

A football on the field during the Las Vegas Raiders practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
1 / 52

A football on the field during the Las Vegas Raiders practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jalen Elliott (40) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
2 / 52

Las Vegas Raiders safety Jalen Elliott (40) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
A Las Vegas Raiders helmet on the field during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
3 / 52

A Las Vegas Raiders helmet on the field during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
4 / 52

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Trent Harris (57) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
5 / 52

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Trent Harris (57) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jalen Elliott (40) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
6 / 52

Las Vegas Raiders safety Jalen Elliott (40) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Isaac Rochell (95) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
7 / 52

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Isaac Rochell (95) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Isaac Rochell (95) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
8 / 52

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Isaac Rochell (95) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
9 / 52

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
10 / 52

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Jackson Barton (78) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
11 / 52

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Jackson Barton (78) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Netane Muti (54) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
12 / 52

Las Vegas Raiders guard Netane Muti (54) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
13 / 52

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Trent Harris (57) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
14 / 52

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Trent Harris (57) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) and defensive tackle Kyle Peko (93) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
15 / 52

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) and defensive tackle Kyle Peko (93) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
16 / 52

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Kyle Peko (93) and defensive tackle Andrew Billings (97) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
17 / 52

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Kyle Peko (93) and defensive tackle Andrew Billings (97) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Andrew Billings (97), defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94) and defensive tackle Kyle Peko (93) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
18 / 52

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Andrew Billings (97), defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94) and defensive tackle Kyle Peko (93) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Kyle Peko (93) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
19 / 52

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Kyle Peko (93) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
20 / 52

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
21 / 52

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
22 / 52

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
23 / 52

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) and cornerback Isiah Brown (46) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
24 / 52

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) and cornerback Isiah Brown (46) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg (47) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
25 / 52

Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg (47) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
26 / 52

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
27 / 52

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Isiah Brown (46) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
28 / 52

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Isiah Brown (46) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jalen Elliott (40) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
29 / 52

Las Vegas Raiders safety Jalen Elliott (40) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
30 / 52

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
31 / 52

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
32 / 52

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
33 / 52

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jesper Horsted (80) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
34 / 52

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jesper Horsted (80) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
35 / 52

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
36 / 52

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, Thursday, January 6, 2022, in Henderson , Nev.
37 / 52

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, Thursday, January 6, 2022, in Henderson , Nev.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, Thursday, January 6, 2022, in Henderson , Nev.
38 / 52

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, Thursday, January 6, 2022, in Henderson , Nev.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, Thursday, January 6, 2022, in Henderson , Nev.
39 / 52

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, Thursday, January 6, 2022, in Henderson , Nev.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, Thursday, January 6, 2022, in Henderson , Nev.
40 / 52

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, Thursday, January 6, 2022, in Henderson , Nev.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, Thursday, January 6, 2022, in Henderson , Nev.
41 / 52

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, Thursday, January 6, 2022, in Henderson , Nev.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, Thursday, January 6, 2022, in Henderson , Nev.
42 / 52

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, Thursday, January 6, 2022, in Henderson , Nev.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, Thursday, January 6, 2022, in Henderson , Nev.
43 / 52

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, Thursday, January 6, 2022, in Henderson , Nev.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, Thursday, January 6, 2022, in Henderson , Nev.
44 / 52

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, Thursday, January 6, 2022, in Henderson , Nev.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Chris Lacy (14) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, Thursday, January 6, 2022, in Henderson , Nev.
45 / 52

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Chris Lacy (14) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, Thursday, January 6, 2022, in Henderson , Nev.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman (23) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, Thursday, January 6, 2022, in Henderson , Nev.
46 / 52

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman (23) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, Thursday, January 6, 2022, in Henderson , Nev.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Isiah Brown (46) and wide receiver DJ Turner (19) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, Thursday, January 6, 2022, in Henderson , Nev.
47 / 52

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Isiah Brown (46) and wide receiver DJ Turner (19) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, Thursday, January 6, 2022, in Henderson , Nev.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman (23) and wide receiver Isaiah Zuber (89) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, Thursday, January 6, 2022, in Henderson , Nev.
48 / 52

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman (23) and wide receiver Isaiah Zuber (89) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, Thursday, January 6, 2022, in Henderson , Nev.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) and cornerback Isiah Brown (46) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, Thursday, January 6, 2022, in Henderson , Nev.
49 / 52

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) and cornerback Isiah Brown (46) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, Thursday, January 6, 2022, in Henderson , Nev.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) and safety Jalen Elliott (40) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, Thursday, January 6, 2022, in Henderson , Nev.
50 / 52

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) and safety Jalen Elliott (40) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, Thursday, January 6, 2022, in Henderson , Nev.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) and safety Jalen Elliott (40) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, Thursday, January 6, 2022, in Henderson , Nev.
51 / 52

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) and safety Jalen Elliott (40) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, Thursday, January 6, 2022, in Henderson , Nev.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, Thursday, January 6, 2022, in Henderson , Nev.
52 / 52

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, Thursday, January 6, 2022, in Henderson , Nev.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Raiders-Chiefs Week 18 Injury Report: Darien Butler ruled out, Josh Jacobs questionable

Take a look at the Raiders' injury report as the team prepares to face the Kansas City Chiefs.

news

Raiders Mailbag: Can the offense build upon their momentum to end the season?

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards answers a few questions with the Silver and Black's Week 18 matchup against the Chiefs looming.

news

Previa: Raiders cierran campaña ante Jefes

Las Vegas disputará su último partido de la temporada 2022 al ser anfitriones de Kansas City en duelo divisional.

news

How to watch, listen and livestream Raiders vs. Chiefs

The Silver and Black host the Kansas City Chiefs for the final game of the regular season.

Advertising