Bucky Brooks' Scouting Report: Week 18 vs. Chiefs

The Chiefs' standout linebacker is one of just two players with 150-plus tackles, multiple sacks (two) and interceptions (two), but he must show up as a run-stopper to help the defense slow down Jacobs, who is questionable to play. The instinctive defender has a knack for shooting through gaps and creases to stop runners in their tracks. Considering Jacobs is the NFL's leading rusher, the Chiefs will need their enforcer to take care of the business between the tackles.