Bucky Brooks' Scouting Report: Week 7 at Bears

The presence of a new quarterback could force offensive coordinator Luke Getsy to simplify his game plan to help the offense operate efficiently with a rookie at the helm. The small menu could feature fewer plays but more touches to the offense's top playmakers (DJ Moore, Darnell Moody, Cole Kmet and D'Onta Foreman) to see if the Bears can find success with execution instead of trickery. The approach is not sexy, but it could be effective if the Bears find a way to get their blue-chip players loose on the perimeter.