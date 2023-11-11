Bucky Brooks' Scouting Report: Week 10 vs. Jets

Nov 11, 2023 at 11:40 AM
bucky-brooks-headshot-author
Bucky Brooks

NFL.com Analyst

Who's the Guy?

Quinnen Williams is a disruptor at the point of attack with a game built on strength, power and explosiveness. Though he only has 0.5 sacks through eight games, the Pro Bowler routinely collapses the pocket to destroy the timing and rhythm of the passing games. If the Raiders fail to neutralize Williams at the line of scrimmage, he will single-handedly wreck the game plan.

Know His Name

Garrett Wilson captured the 2022 Offensive Rookie of the Year award following a spectacular debut where he finished with 83 catches, 1,103 receiving yards and four scores. Although the Jets' shaky quarterback situation has impacted his production this season, the crafty route runner is a dynamic playmaker worthy of double coverage.

Don't Sleep On...

Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner is arguably the premier cover corner in the game. The 2022 Defensive Rookie of the Year stymies wideouts on the perimeter with his length, athleticism and savvy. Gardner will challenge pass catchers with his nose-to-nose alignment and tenacious playing style as the shutdown corner in the Jets' hybrid-zone scheme.

Under Pressure

Zach Wilson has made significant improvement as a passer/playmaker, but that hasn't stopped the football world from questioning his ability to lead the Jets to wins. With Robert Saleh "pleading the Fifth" when pressed on why the third-year pro is playing, the former No. 2 overall pick is under pressure heading into this matchup.

Matchup to Watch

D.J. Reed vs Davante Adams

Despite the highly anticipated matchup between Adams and Gardner, the Jets' reluctance to "travel" their top cornerback could force Reed to take on the challenge in key moments. The spunky cover corner is an underrated playmaker with a polished game that will force the NFL's WR1 to earn his catches and yards on the perimeter.

Offensive Scheme

Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett built the offensive scheme around Aaron Rodgers' talents, and has had difficulty adapting his tactics to accentuate Wilson's game. Although the Jets will attempt to hide the young quarterback by handing the ball to Breece Hall and Co., the crafty play-caller will likely dial up some complementary play passes to generate an explosive play with scoring potential.

Defensive Scheme

The Jets defense is built around the disruptive play of a talented defensive front. Saleh wants to rely on his four-man pass rush to generate pressure with maximum coverage behind it. With Williams setting the tone with his persistent pressure, the Jets have the potential create chaos for opponents unable to control the line of scrimmage.

Advertising