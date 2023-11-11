Pick Six: How Aidan O'Connell can seize the moment in his first primetime start

1. Primetime AOC

The biggest noticeable improvement in Aidan O'Connell from his first NFL start to his second was how quickly he got the ball out of his hands. While it was something he proved he could do well at Purdue, the rookie quarterback struggled in Week 4's matchup against the Chargers, getting sacked seven times.

"I was really proud of him," interim offensive coordinator Bo Hardegree said of O'Connell's Week 9 performance. "He did a really good job of getting the ball out on time as far as the passing game, and obviously the running game, it all ties together. For him, he handled certain situations really well. Sometimes throwing a ball away is the right thing to do within that timing of the play. He moved the ball around well; we had a bunch of different targets to different guys. But I thought his management of the game and staying in the game and not doing too much, not pressing, and just kind of letting it come to him was a big improvement."