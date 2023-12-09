Bucky Brooks' Scouting Report: Week 14 vs. Vikings

The Vikings offense must find a way to slow down the Pro Bowl pass rusher to give Dobbs enough time to push the ball down the field to a group of explosive pass catchers on the perimeter. To attack through the air, O'Neill must stalemate the energetic Crosby (who is questionable to play) at the line of scrimmage to keep the quarterback upright within the pocket. If the Vikings edge blocker can duel to a draw, the scoreboard could explode if the quarterback has enough time to find his receivers down the field.