Raiders-Vikings Week 14 Injury Report

Las Vegas Raiders:
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Maxx Crosby
|DE
|Knee
|DNP
|Brandon Facyson
|CB
|Shin
|LP
|Kana'i Mauga
|LB
|Knee
|LP
|Kolton Miller
|T
|Shoulder
|DNP
Minnesota Vikings:
|Player
|Position
|Injury Report
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Theo Jackson
|S
|Illness
|DNP
|Kene Nwangwu
|RB
|Concussion
|LP
|NaJee Thopson
|CB
|Knee
|LP
|Akayleb Evans
|CB
|Calf
|FP
|Justin Jefferson
|WR
|Hamstring
|FP
|Khyiris Tonga
|DL
|Knee
|FP
Practice Status
- DNP - Did not participate in practice
- LP - Limited participation in practice
- FP - Full participation
- (-) - Not listed
- NIR - Not injury related
Game Status
- Out - Player will not play
- Doubtful - Player is unlikely to play
- Questionable - Player is not certain to play
- (-) - Not listed