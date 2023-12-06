Raiders-Vikings Week 14 Injury Report

Dec 06, 2023 at 03:08 PM
Raiders.com Staff

Las Vegas Raiders:

Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Maxx Crosby DE Knee DNP
Brandon Facyson CB Shin LP
Kana'i Mauga LB Knee LP
Kolton Miller T Shoulder DNP

Minnesota Vikings:

Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Report Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Theo Jackson S Illness DNP
Kene Nwangwu RB Concussion LP
NaJee Thopson CB Knee LP
Akayleb Evans CB Calf FP
Justin Jefferson WR Hamstring FP
Khyiris Tonga DL Knee FP

Practice Status

  • DNP - Did not participate in practice
  • LP - Limited participation in practice
  • FP - Full participation
  • (-) - Not listed
  • NIR - Not injury related

Game Status

  • Out - Player will not play
  • Doubtful - Player is unlikely to play
  • Questionable - Player is not certain to play
  • (-) - Not listed

