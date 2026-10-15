Bush, Montell Jordan highlight Sunday's gameday entertainment

After three decades, Bush – Gavin Rossdale (vocals, guitar), Chris Traynor (guitar), Corey Britz (bass), and Nik Hughes (drums) – remains one of rock's most enduring and dynamic forces. With over 25 million records sold, a Grammy nomination, 1.1 billion streams, and 28 consecutive Top 40 hits (including eight No. 1s), the London-formed band continues to define modern rock. Their anthems "Glycerine," "Machinehead," and "Comedown" remain staples across radio and film, while their influence spans generations of fans. BUSH's 10th studio album, "I Beat Loneliness" (2025), has already amassed over 20 million streams and produced the band's 8th No. 1 single on U.S. Active Rock Radio, "The Land of Milk and Honey." Rolling Stone hailed it as "post-grunge at its best with a high nostalgia factor." Over the years Bush has played most of the world's top rock and pop festivals including Woodstock '99 Festival, Lollapalooza, Reading and Leeds Festival, Rock am Ring, Rock im Park, Download Festival and more.

Singer Montell Jordan will perform the National Anthem and return for a special performance at the 1st quarter break. Jordan entered the music scene with his breakout release "This Is How We Do It" in 1995. The single reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and remained there for seven consecutive weeks. Jordan's debut album which included the hit single went platinum and sold over a million copies. This was the beginning of a very successful career that has spanned over two decades. Over this time, Jordan has released seven studio albums, fourteen singles, and is a Grammy Award-winning artist selling more than 10 million records worldwide. Montell began to realize the difference between gifting and calling. He was gifted to do music, but he was called to minister. Speaking, teaching, mentoring, counseling and writing are some of the many ways Jordan is fulfilling his purpose in ministry today. He has authored 3 books: "Becoming Unfamous" (his autobiography), "This Is How We Do It! Making Your Marriage A Masterpeace" and "Shilo and the Not So Scary Girl Above His Bed" which he co-authored with his wife Kristin. Montell was diagnosed with early 1st stage prostate cancer in February of 2024 and had a radical prostatectomy surgery in November of 2025. Ten months later, cancer was again found in the prostate bed and left lymph node and proton therapy was administered at Emory in Atlanta. Montell was declared "undetected" Christmas Day 2025 and is cancer free.