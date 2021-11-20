By the Numbers: Best arguments for the Raiders' potential 2022 Pro Bowl selections

1

The defensive end holds the best overall grade among edge rushers (92.3). He also holds the No. 1 pass rushing grade (92.7), not to mention his 63 quarterback pressures leads the NFL. The "Condor" has been dominant since being drafted in the fourth-round of the 2019 NFL Draft, as his 22 career sacks leads all players in his draft class. He was also named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week for his six tackles and two sacks in the Raiders' season opener overtime victory against the Baltimore Ravens.