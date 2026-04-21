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California State Senate honors Jim Plunkett

Apr 21, 2026 at 08:00 AM
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Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

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Along with the many accomplishments in the legacy of Jim Plunkett, the former Raiders quarterback received another this week in unanimous fashion.

California State Sen. Dave Cortese proposed Senate Resolution 93 (SR 93), honoring Plunkett for his recent induction into the inaugural class of the Hispanic Football Hall of Fame. SR 93 is also intended to serve as a call to action for Plunkett to also be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The resolution passed with a 37-0 vote.

"Jim is widely recognized as the only eligible quarterback with two or more Super Bowl wins as a starter who has not been inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame," Sen. Dave Cortese said via Instagram. "He led the Oakland/Los Angeles Raiders to victory in Super Bowl XV (winning MVP) and Super Bowl XVIII. SR 93 is meant to elevate his profile so that he may ultimately be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame."

Plunkett is the lone Heisman Trophy Winner from Stanford University, winning the prestigious award in 1970, and was drafted No. 1 overall by the New England Patriots. After arriving to the Raiders in 1978, he won two Super Bowl titles, became the first Latino Super Bowl MVP and won the NFL Comeback Player of the Year in 1980. He threw for 12,665 yards and 80 touchdowns in his eight seasons with the Silver and Black.

The former quarterback was a nominee for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Seniors Category in 2025 and will inducted into the Hispanic Football Hall of Fame on May 5 at Raiders headquarters.

The best of Jim Plunkett in photos

View some of the best images from Super Bowl champion Jim Plunkett's iconic legacy with the Silver and Black.

Jim Plunkett joined the Raiders in 1978 as a backup to Kenny Stabler. Plunkett got his chance to start in 1980 and went on to be named Super Bowl XV MVP and also led the Raiders to the Super Bowl XVIII title. Plunkett played in 70 regular-season games with 57 starts and completed 960 of 1,707 pass attempts for 12,665 yards and 80 TDs.
1 / 26

Jim Plunkett joined the Raiders in 1978 as a backup to Kenny Stabler. Plunkett got his chance to start in 1980 and went on to be named Super Bowl XV MVP and also led the Raiders to the Super Bowl XVIII title. Plunkett played in 70 regular-season games with 57 starts and completed 960 of 1,707 pass attempts for 12,665 yards and 80 TDs.

Las Vegas Raiders
Jim Plunkett joined the Raiders in 1978 as a backup to Kenny Stabler. Plunkett got his chance to start in 1980 and went on to be named Super Bowl XV MVP and also led the Raiders to the Super Bowl XVIII title. Plunkett played in 70 regular-season games with 57 starts and completed 960 of 1,707 pass attempts for 12,665 yards and 80 TDs.
2 / 26

Jim Plunkett joined the Raiders in 1978 as a backup to Kenny Stabler. Plunkett got his chance to start in 1980 and went on to be named Super Bowl XV MVP and also led the Raiders to the Super Bowl XVIII title. Plunkett played in 70 regular-season games with 57 starts and completed 960 of 1,707 pass attempts for 12,665 yards and 80 TDs.

Las Vegas Raiders
Jim Plunkett joined the Raiders in 1978 as a backup to Kenny Stabler. Plunkett got his chance to start in 1980 and went on to be named Super Bowl XV MVP and also led the Raiders to the Super Bowl XVIII title. Plunkett played in 70 regular-season games with 57 starts and completed 960 of 1,707 pass attempts for 12,665 yards and 80 TDs.
3 / 26

Jim Plunkett joined the Raiders in 1978 as a backup to Kenny Stabler. Plunkett got his chance to start in 1980 and went on to be named Super Bowl XV MVP and also led the Raiders to the Super Bowl XVIII title. Plunkett played in 70 regular-season games with 57 starts and completed 960 of 1,707 pass attempts for 12,665 yards and 80 TDs.

Las Vegas Raiders
Jim Plunkett joined the Raiders in 1978 as a backup to Kenny Stabler. Plunkett got his chance to start in 1980 and went on to be named Super Bowl XV MVP and also led the Raiders to the Super Bowl XVIII title. Plunkett played in 70 regular-season games with 57 starts and completed 960 of 1,707 pass attempts for 12,665 yards and 80 TDs.
4 / 26

Jim Plunkett joined the Raiders in 1978 as a backup to Kenny Stabler. Plunkett got his chance to start in 1980 and went on to be named Super Bowl XV MVP and also led the Raiders to the Super Bowl XVIII title. Plunkett played in 70 regular-season games with 57 starts and completed 960 of 1,707 pass attempts for 12,665 yards and 80 TDs.

Las Vegas Raiders
Jim Plunkett joined the Raiders in 1978 as a backup to Kenny Stabler. Plunkett got his chance to start in 1980 and went on to be named Super Bowl XV MVP and also led the Raiders to the Super Bowl XVIII title. Plunkett played in 70 regular-season games with 57 starts and completed 960 of 1,707 pass attempts for 12,665 yards and 80 TDs.
5 / 26

Jim Plunkett joined the Raiders in 1978 as a backup to Kenny Stabler. Plunkett got his chance to start in 1980 and went on to be named Super Bowl XV MVP and also led the Raiders to the Super Bowl XVIII title. Plunkett played in 70 regular-season games with 57 starts and completed 960 of 1,707 pass attempts for 12,665 yards and 80 TDs.

Las Vegas Raiders
Jim Plunkett joined the Raiders in 1978 as a backup to Kenny Stabler. Plunkett got his chance to start in 1980 and went on to be named Super Bowl XV MVP and also led the Raiders to the Super Bowl XVIII title. Plunkett played in 70 regular-season games with 57 starts and completed 960 of 1,707 pass attempts for 12,665 yards and 80 TDs.
6 / 26

Jim Plunkett joined the Raiders in 1978 as a backup to Kenny Stabler. Plunkett got his chance to start in 1980 and went on to be named Super Bowl XV MVP and also led the Raiders to the Super Bowl XVIII title. Plunkett played in 70 regular-season games with 57 starts and completed 960 of 1,707 pass attempts for 12,665 yards and 80 TDs.

Las Vegas Raiders
Jim Plunkett joined the Raiders in 1978 as a backup to Kenny Stabler. Plunkett got his chance to start in 1980 and went on to be named Super Bowl XV MVP and also led the Raiders to the Super Bowl XVIII title. Plunkett played in 70 regular-season games with 57 starts and completed 960 of 1,707 pass attempts for 12,665 yards and 80 TDs.
7 / 26

Jim Plunkett joined the Raiders in 1978 as a backup to Kenny Stabler. Plunkett got his chance to start in 1980 and went on to be named Super Bowl XV MVP and also led the Raiders to the Super Bowl XVIII title. Plunkett played in 70 regular-season games with 57 starts and completed 960 of 1,707 pass attempts for 12,665 yards and 80 TDs.

Las Vegas Raiders
Jim Plunkett joined the Raiders in 1978 as a backup to Kenny Stabler. Plunkett got his chance to start in 1980 and went on to be named Super Bowl XV MVP and also led the Raiders to the Super Bowl XVIII title. Plunkett played in 70 regular-season games with 57 starts and completed 960 of 1,707 pass attempts for 12,665 yards and 80 TDs.
8 / 26

Jim Plunkett joined the Raiders in 1978 as a backup to Kenny Stabler. Plunkett got his chance to start in 1980 and went on to be named Super Bowl XV MVP and also led the Raiders to the Super Bowl XVIII title. Plunkett played in 70 regular-season games with 57 starts and completed 960 of 1,707 pass attempts for 12,665 yards and 80 TDs.

Las Vegas Raiders
Jim Plunkett joined the Raiders in 1978 as a backup to Kenny Stabler. Plunkett got his chance to start in 1980 and went on to be named Super Bowl XV MVP and also led the Raiders to the Super Bowl XVIII title. Plunkett played in 70 regular-season games with 57 starts and completed 960 of 1,707 pass attempts for 12,665 yards and 80 TDs.
9 / 26

Jim Plunkett joined the Raiders in 1978 as a backup to Kenny Stabler. Plunkett got his chance to start in 1980 and went on to be named Super Bowl XV MVP and also led the Raiders to the Super Bowl XVIII title. Plunkett played in 70 regular-season games with 57 starts and completed 960 of 1,707 pass attempts for 12,665 yards and 80 TDs.

Las Vegas Raiders
Jim Plunkett joined the Raiders in 1978 as a backup to Kenny Stabler. Plunkett got his chance to start in 1980 and went on to be named Super Bowl XV MVP and also led the Raiders to the Super Bowl XVIII title. Plunkett played in 70 regular-season games with 57 starts and completed 960 of 1,707 pass attempts for 12,665 yards and 80 TDs.
10 / 26

Jim Plunkett joined the Raiders in 1978 as a backup to Kenny Stabler. Plunkett got his chance to start in 1980 and went on to be named Super Bowl XV MVP and also led the Raiders to the Super Bowl XVIII title. Plunkett played in 70 regular-season games with 57 starts and completed 960 of 1,707 pass attempts for 12,665 yards and 80 TDs.

Las Vegas Raiders
Jim Plunkett joined the Raiders in 1978 as a backup to Kenny Stabler. Plunkett got his chance to start in 1980 and went on to be named Super Bowl XV MVP and also led the Raiders to the Super Bowl XVIII title. Plunkett played in 70 regular-season games with 57 starts and completed 960 of 1,707 pass attempts for 12,665 yards and 80 TDs.
11 / 26

Jim Plunkett joined the Raiders in 1978 as a backup to Kenny Stabler. Plunkett got his chance to start in 1980 and went on to be named Super Bowl XV MVP and also led the Raiders to the Super Bowl XVIII title. Plunkett played in 70 regular-season games with 57 starts and completed 960 of 1,707 pass attempts for 12,665 yards and 80 TDs.

Las Vegas Raiders
Jim Plunkett joined the Raiders in 1978 as a backup to Kenny Stabler. Plunkett got his chance to start in 1980 and went on to be named Super Bowl XV MVP and also led the Raiders to the Super Bowl XVIII title. Plunkett played in 70 regular-season games with 57 starts and completed 960 of 1,707 pass attempts for 12,665 yards and 80 TDs.
12 / 26

Jim Plunkett joined the Raiders in 1978 as a backup to Kenny Stabler. Plunkett got his chance to start in 1980 and went on to be named Super Bowl XV MVP and also led the Raiders to the Super Bowl XVIII title. Plunkett played in 70 regular-season games with 57 starts and completed 960 of 1,707 pass attempts for 12,665 yards and 80 TDs.

Las Vegas Raiders
Jim Plunkett joined the Raiders in 1978 as a backup to Kenny Stabler. Plunkett got his chance to start in 1980 and went on to be named Super Bowl XV MVP and also led the Raiders to the Super Bowl XVIII title. Plunkett played in 70 regular-season games with 57 starts and completed 960 of 1,707 pass attempts for 12,665 yards and 80 TDs.
13 / 26

Jim Plunkett joined the Raiders in 1978 as a backup to Kenny Stabler. Plunkett got his chance to start in 1980 and went on to be named Super Bowl XV MVP and also led the Raiders to the Super Bowl XVIII title. Plunkett played in 70 regular-season games with 57 starts and completed 960 of 1,707 pass attempts for 12,665 yards and 80 TDs.

Las Vegas Raiders
Jim Plunkett joined the Raiders in 1978 as a backup to Kenny Stabler. Plunkett got his chance to start in 1980 and went on to be named Super Bowl XV MVP and also led the Raiders to the Super Bowl XVIII title. Plunkett played in 70 regular-season games with 57 starts and completed 960 of 1,707 pass attempts for 12,665 yards and 80 TDs.
14 / 26

Jim Plunkett joined the Raiders in 1978 as a backup to Kenny Stabler. Plunkett got his chance to start in 1980 and went on to be named Super Bowl XV MVP and also led the Raiders to the Super Bowl XVIII title. Plunkett played in 70 regular-season games with 57 starts and completed 960 of 1,707 pass attempts for 12,665 yards and 80 TDs.

Las Vegas Raiders
Jim Plunkett joined the Raiders in 1978 as a backup to Kenny Stabler. Plunkett got his chance to start in 1980 and went on to be named Super Bowl XV MVP and also led the Raiders to the Super Bowl XVIII title. Plunkett played in 70 regular-season games with 57 starts and completed 960 of 1,707 pass attempts for 12,665 yards and 80 TDs.
15 / 26

Jim Plunkett joined the Raiders in 1978 as a backup to Kenny Stabler. Plunkett got his chance to start in 1980 and went on to be named Super Bowl XV MVP and also led the Raiders to the Super Bowl XVIII title. Plunkett played in 70 regular-season games with 57 starts and completed 960 of 1,707 pass attempts for 12,665 yards and 80 TDs.

Las Vegas Raiders
Jim Plunkett joined the Raiders in 1978 as a backup to Kenny Stabler. Plunkett got his chance to start in 1980 and went on to be named Super Bowl XV MVP and also led the Raiders to the Super Bowl XVIII title. Plunkett played in 70 regular-season games with 57 starts and completed 960 of 1,707 pass attempts for 12,665 yards and 80 TDs.
16 / 26

Jim Plunkett joined the Raiders in 1978 as a backup to Kenny Stabler. Plunkett got his chance to start in 1980 and went on to be named Super Bowl XV MVP and also led the Raiders to the Super Bowl XVIII title. Plunkett played in 70 regular-season games with 57 starts and completed 960 of 1,707 pass attempts for 12,665 yards and 80 TDs.

Las Vegas Raiders
Jim Plunkett joined the Raiders in 1978 as a backup to Kenny Stabler. Plunkett got his chance to start in 1980 and went on to be named Super Bowl XV MVP and also led the Raiders to the Super Bowl XVIII title. Plunkett played in 70 regular-season games with 57 starts and completed 960 of 1,707 pass attempts for 12,665 yards and 80 TDs.
17 / 26

Jim Plunkett joined the Raiders in 1978 as a backup to Kenny Stabler. Plunkett got his chance to start in 1980 and went on to be named Super Bowl XV MVP and also led the Raiders to the Super Bowl XVIII title. Plunkett played in 70 regular-season games with 57 starts and completed 960 of 1,707 pass attempts for 12,665 yards and 80 TDs.

Las Vegas Raiders
Jim Plunkett joined the Raiders in 1978 as a backup to Kenny Stabler. Plunkett got his chance to start in 1980 and went on to be named Super Bowl XV MVP and also led the Raiders to the Super Bowl XVIII title. Plunkett played in 70 regular-season games with 57 starts and completed 960 of 1,707 pass attempts for 12,665 yards and 80 TDs.
18 / 26

Jim Plunkett joined the Raiders in 1978 as a backup to Kenny Stabler. Plunkett got his chance to start in 1980 and went on to be named Super Bowl XV MVP and also led the Raiders to the Super Bowl XVIII title. Plunkett played in 70 regular-season games with 57 starts and completed 960 of 1,707 pass attempts for 12,665 yards and 80 TDs.

Las Vegas Raiders
Jim Plunkett joined the Raiders in 1978 as a backup to Kenny Stabler. Plunkett got his chance to start in 1980 and went on to be named Super Bowl XV MVP and also led the Raiders to the Super Bowl XVIII title. Plunkett played in 70 regular-season games with 57 starts and completed 960 of 1,707 pass attempts for 12,665 yards and 80 TDs.
19 / 26

Jim Plunkett joined the Raiders in 1978 as a backup to Kenny Stabler. Plunkett got his chance to start in 1980 and went on to be named Super Bowl XV MVP and also led the Raiders to the Super Bowl XVIII title. Plunkett played in 70 regular-season games with 57 starts and completed 960 of 1,707 pass attempts for 12,665 yards and 80 TDs.

Las Vegas Raiders
Jim Plunkett joined the Raiders in 1978 as a backup to Kenny Stabler. Plunkett got his chance to start in 1980 and went on to be named Super Bowl XV MVP and also led the Raiders to the Super Bowl XVIII title. Plunkett played in 70 regular-season games with 57 starts and completed 960 of 1,707 pass attempts for 12,665 yards and 80 TDs.
20 / 26

Jim Plunkett joined the Raiders in 1978 as a backup to Kenny Stabler. Plunkett got his chance to start in 1980 and went on to be named Super Bowl XV MVP and also led the Raiders to the Super Bowl XVIII title. Plunkett played in 70 regular-season games with 57 starts and completed 960 of 1,707 pass attempts for 12,665 yards and 80 TDs.

Las Vegas Raiders
Jim Plunkett joined the Raiders in 1978 as a backup to Kenny Stabler. Plunkett got his chance to start in 1980 and went on to be named Super Bowl XV MVP and also led the Raiders to the Super Bowl XVIII title. Plunkett played in 70 regular-season games with 57 starts and completed 960 of 1,707 pass attempts for 12,665 yards and 80 TDs.
21 / 26

Jim Plunkett joined the Raiders in 1978 as a backup to Kenny Stabler. Plunkett got his chance to start in 1980 and went on to be named Super Bowl XV MVP and also led the Raiders to the Super Bowl XVIII title. Plunkett played in 70 regular-season games with 57 starts and completed 960 of 1,707 pass attempts for 12,665 yards and 80 TDs.

Las Vegas Raiders
Jim Plunkett joined the Raiders in 1978 as a backup to Kenny Stabler. Plunkett got his chance to start in 1980 and went on to be named Super Bowl XV MVP and also led the Raiders to the Super Bowl XVIII title. Plunkett played in 70 regular-season games with 57 starts and completed 960 of 1,707 pass attempts for 12,665 yards and 80 TDs.
22 / 26

Jim Plunkett joined the Raiders in 1978 as a backup to Kenny Stabler. Plunkett got his chance to start in 1980 and went on to be named Super Bowl XV MVP and also led the Raiders to the Super Bowl XVIII title. Plunkett played in 70 regular-season games with 57 starts and completed 960 of 1,707 pass attempts for 12,665 yards and 80 TDs.

Las Vegas Raiders
Jim Plunkett joined the Raiders in 1978 as a backup to Kenny Stabler. Plunkett got his chance to start in 1980 and went on to be named Super Bowl XV MVP and also led the Raiders to the Super Bowl XVIII title. Plunkett played in 70 regular-season games with 57 starts and completed 960 of 1,707 pass attempts for 12,665 yards and 80 TDs.
23 / 26

Jim Plunkett joined the Raiders in 1978 as a backup to Kenny Stabler. Plunkett got his chance to start in 1980 and went on to be named Super Bowl XV MVP and also led the Raiders to the Super Bowl XVIII title. Plunkett played in 70 regular-season games with 57 starts and completed 960 of 1,707 pass attempts for 12,665 yards and 80 TDs.

Las Vegas Raiders
Jim Plunkett joined the Raiders in 1978 as a backup to Kenny Stabler. Plunkett got his chance to start in 1980 and went on to be named Super Bowl XV MVP and also led the Raiders to the Super Bowl XVIII title. Plunkett played in 70 regular-season games with 57 starts and completed 960 of 1,707 pass attempts for 12,665 yards and 80 TDs.
24 / 26

Jim Plunkett joined the Raiders in 1978 as a backup to Kenny Stabler. Plunkett got his chance to start in 1980 and went on to be named Super Bowl XV MVP and also led the Raiders to the Super Bowl XVIII title. Plunkett played in 70 regular-season games with 57 starts and completed 960 of 1,707 pass attempts for 12,665 yards and 80 TDs.

Las Vegas Raiders
Jim Plunkett joined the Raiders in 1978 as a backup to Kenny Stabler. Plunkett got his chance to start in 1980 and went on to be named Super Bowl XV MVP and also led the Raiders to the Super Bowl XVIII title. Plunkett played in 70 regular-season games with 57 starts and completed 960 of 1,707 pass attempts for 12,665 yards and 80 TDs.
25 / 26

Jim Plunkett joined the Raiders in 1978 as a backup to Kenny Stabler. Plunkett got his chance to start in 1980 and went on to be named Super Bowl XV MVP and also led the Raiders to the Super Bowl XVIII title. Plunkett played in 70 regular-season games with 57 starts and completed 960 of 1,707 pass attempts for 12,665 yards and 80 TDs.

Las Vegas Raiders
Jim Plunkett joined the Raiders in 1978 as a backup to Kenny Stabler. Plunkett got his chance to start in 1980 and went on to be named Super Bowl XV MVP and also led the Raiders to the Super Bowl XVIII title. Plunkett played in 70 regular-season games with 57 starts and completed 960 of 1,707 pass attempts for 12,665 yards and 80 TDs.
26 / 26

Jim Plunkett joined the Raiders in 1978 as a backup to Kenny Stabler. Plunkett got his chance to start in 1980 and went on to be named Super Bowl XV MVP and also led the Raiders to the Super Bowl XVIII title. Plunkett played in 70 regular-season games with 57 starts and completed 960 of 1,707 pass attempts for 12,665 yards and 80 TDs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
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