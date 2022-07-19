Chandler Jones, Darren Waller among top 10 for their positions in new Madden 23 ratings

The 2022 Raiders roster has no lack of talent – even in the virtual world.
While Davante Adams was announced as the first member of the Madden 23 "99 Club" on Monday, Darren Waller and Chandler Jones earned overall ratings that put them in the top 10 for their respective positions.
Jones, who joined the Silver and Black as a free agent this offseason, was given a 90 overall ranking, landing him at No. 9 among all edge rushers and tied in OVR with the Cowboys' DeMarcus Lawrence.
Waller was revealed Monday as the fourth-best tight end in the video game, earning a 91 overall with only Travis Kelce, George Kittle and Mark Andrews ahead of him. He comes in at second among TEs in speed with a 90 rating, one point behind the Falcons' Kyle Pitts.