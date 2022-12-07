Chandler Jones named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

After dominating the field with three sacks against the Chargers, Chandler Jones earned AFC Defensive Player of the Week honors.
Jones finished Sunday's game with six tackles (five solo), three sacks, two tackles for loss, five quarterback hits and one pass defensed – the only defensive linemen in the AFC in Week 13 to record multiple sacks and at least one pass defensed.
His three sacks ranked first in the AFC in Week 13, and are the most in a single game by a Raiders defender on the season. It was Jones' fifth career game with 3.0 or more sacks. Additionally, he has now recorded multiple sacks in 27 career games since entering the league in 2012, the second most in the NFL over that span.
"I thought he just played with great effort; he was relentless," Head Coach Josh McDaniels said Monday following Jones' performance. "I thought they executed a few things in the pass rush that we've been working hard on. ... Like I said, Chandler played his butt off when he was in there, and I thought he had a lot of help up front too. There was a lot of people that were playing hard and trying to create pressure, and Chandler was able to get the quarterback down a few times obviously."
This is the seventh Player of the Week award for Jones in his 11-year career, and the second time he's won it in the AFC (Week 2, 2014).