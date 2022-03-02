Road to the Draft: Chris Olave 'would love' to put on the Silver and Black

Olave told the media that he plans on participating in all combine workouts excluding the bench press. He believes his route running will be the talk of his workouts among scouts.

"[I want] people seeing how I run routes in person, see how fast I can run," he said. "I feel like you see it on film but to be able to showcase that in front of all the scouts, in front of all the teams, is going to be huge for me this week."

Pairing Olave on the outside with "The Slot Machine" Hunter Renfrow and star tight end Darren Waller would be a "pick your poison" dream situation for Derek Carr﻿, coming off a 10-win season and a wildcard playoff appearance.

Olave has long modeled his play after the receiver he looked up to the most as a kid and someone Raider Nation saw on the field last season: DeSean Jackson.

"I really looked up to him as a football player growing up. All the deep touchdowns he had, the 75-yard touchdowns he had, I try to put that into my game as a deep threat," Olave said. "And he had that swag too coming from California where I'm from, so I definitely looked up to him.

"And still today I look up to him."