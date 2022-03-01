What They're Saying: The rest of the AFC West takes note of Raiders' new duo at the helm

Mar 01, 2022 at 03:00 PM
The first day of the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine is here.

Prospects conducted a few private workouts Tuesday, while several NFL coaches and general managers were made available to the media – including a couple of the Raiders' AFC West foes.

Kansas City Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid spoke at a press conference Tuesday, as did Los Angeles Chargers General Manager Tom Telesco, who like Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler, is a John Carroll University alum.

Take a look at what Reid and Telesco had to say about a few of the front office changes the Raiders have recently made and on preparing for a McDaniels-led Raiders team this upcoming season.

Andy Reid on Josh McDaniels:

"He's a heck of a football coach. Great offensive mind, very organized. We'll look forward to the challenge of playing against his team."

Reid on the arrival of new coaches across the AFC West:

"I think it's great competition. I thought the [division] was getting better as the year went on, but again, they made changes. ... It looks like they brought in some good coaches so I think it will be tremendous. That's why we're in this thing, we love the competition. So I look forward to it."

Reid on speaking at John Madden's memorial service:

"It was a great honor to do that. Tremendous person - I think we all know well that the change he's put together within the game for coaches and players has been tremendous too."

Tom Telesco on the hiring of McDaniels, Ziegler:

"It's great for those guys. They're excellent at what they do. I wasn't in school at the same time they were, we did not cross over but I do know them just from being in the NFL. Dave Ziegler is a really good guy, he's going to be an excellent GM. And we've seen what Josh can do. It's great for the John Carroll Alumni Association; it's not great for the Los Angeles Chargers to have more John Carroll people with the Raiders. They have talent there, we can see that. But I'm proud of those guys and look forward to competing with them."

Telesco on competing in the AFC West:

"It's a very, very difficult division. Obviously with Kansas City and Andy Reid, Denver is coming along and now with Las Vegas – it's all turning over, but we saw the talent they had last year."

Through the Years: Current Raiders at the NFL Combine

Take a look back at current Raiders' appearances at past NFL Scouting Combines.

S Johnathan Abram Mississippi State (2019)
1 / 46

S Johnathan Abram

Mississippi State (2019)

Michael Conroy/Associated Press
RB Peyton Barber Auburn (2016)
2 / 46

RB Peyton Barber

Auburn (2016)

L.G. Patterson/Associated Press
T Jackson Barton Utah (2019)
3 / 46

T Jackson Barton

Utah (2019)

AJ Mast/Associated Press
S Jordan Brown South Dakota State (2019)
4 / 46

S Jordan Brown

South Dakota State (2019)

Darron Cummings/Associated Press
QB Derek Carr Fresno State (2014)
5 / 46

QB Derek Carr

Fresno State (2014)

Michael Conroy/Associated Press
DE Maxx Crosby Eastern Michigan (2019)
6 / 46

DE Maxx Crosby

Eastern Michigan (2019)

Michael Conroy/Associated Press
RB Kenyan Drake Alabama (2016)
7 / 46

RB Kenyan Drake

Alabama (2016)

L.G. Patterson/Associated Press
WR Bryan Edwards South Carolina (2020)
8 / 46

WR Bryan Edwards

South Carolina (2020)

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press
OL Jermaine Eluemunor Texas A&M (2017)
9 / 46

OL Jermaine Eluemunor

Texas A&M (2017)

David J. Phillip/Associated Press
CB Brandon Facyson Virginia Tech (2018)
10 / 46

CB Brandon Facyson

Virginia Tech (2018)

Michael Conroy/Associated Press
DE Clelin Ferrell Clemson (2019)
11 / 46

DE Clelin Ferrell

Clemson (2019)

Michael Conroy/Associated Press
DB Kavon Frazier Central Michigan (2016)
12 / 46

DB Kavon Frazier

Central Michigan (2016)

Gregory Payan/Associated Press
OL Hroniss Grasu Oregon (2015)
13 / 46

OL Hroniss Grasu

Oregon (2015)

David J. Phillip/Associated Press
DE Gerri Green Mississippi State (2019)
14 / 46

DE Gerri Green

Mississippi State (2019)

Michael Conroy/Associated Press
DT Johnathan Hankins Ohio State (2013)
15 / 46

DT Johnathan Hankins

Ohio State (2013)

Dave Martin/Associated Press
FB Alec Ingold Wisconsin (2019)
16 / 46

FB Alec Ingold

Wisconsin (2019)

Darron Cummings/Associated Press
WR DeSean Jackson California (2008)
17 / 46

WR DeSean Jackson

California (2008)

Michael Conroy/Associated Press
RB Josh Jacobs Alabama (2019)
18 / 46

RB Josh Jacobs

Alabama (2019)

Michael Conroy/Associated Press
S Natrell Jamerson Wisconsin (2018)
19 / 46

S Natrell Jamerson

Wisconsin (2018)

Ben Liebenberg/Associated Press
C Andre James UCLA (2019)
20 / 46

C Andre James

UCLA (2019)

AJ Mast/Associated Press
DT Quinton Jefferson Maryland (2016)
21 / 46

DT Quinton Jefferson

Maryland (2016)

Michael Conroy/Associated Press
WR Zay Jones East Carolina (2017)
22 / 46

WR Zay Jones

East Carolina (2017)

Gregory Payan/Associated Press
LB Nick Kwiatkoski West Virginia (2016)
23 / 46

LB Nick Kwiatkoski

West Virginia (2016)

Darron Cummings/Associated Press
LB Marquel Lee Wake Forest (2017)
24 / 46

LB Marquel Lee

Wake Forest (2017)

David J. Phillip/Associated Press
LB Cory Littleton Washington (2016)
25 / 46

LB Cory Littleton

Washington (2016)

Darron Cummings/Associated Press
QB Marcus Mariota Oregon (2015)
26 / 46

QB Marcus Mariota

Oregon (2015)

Julio Cortez/Associated Press
C Nick Martin Notre Dame (2016)
27 / 46

C Nick Martin

Notre Dame (2016)

Darron Cummings/Associated Press
DT Gerald McCoy Oklahoma (2010)
28 / 46

DT Gerald McCoy

Oklahoma (2010)

Michael Conroy/Associated Press
T Kolton Miller UCLA (2018)
29 / 46

T Kolton Miller

UCLA (2018)

Gregory Payan/Associated Press
TE Foster Moreau LSU (2019)
30 / 46

TE Foster Moreau

LSU (2019)

Michael Conroy/Associated Press
CB Trayvon Mullen Jr. Clemson (2019)
31 / 46

CB Trayvon Mullen Jr.

Clemson (2019)

Darron Cummings/Associated Press
DE Carl Nassib Penn State (2016)
32 / 46

DE Carl Nassib

Penn State (2016)

Darron Cummings/Associated Press
DE Yannick Ngakoue Maryland (2016)
33 / 46

DE Yannick Ngakoue

Maryland (2016)

L.G. Patterson/Associated Press
T Brandon Parker North Carolina A&T (2018)
34 / 46

T Brandon Parker

North Carolina A&T (2018)

Darron Cummings/Associated Press
LB Denzel Perryman Miami (2015)
35 / 46

LB Denzel Perryman

Miami (2015)

David J. Phillip/Associated Press
DT Darius Philon Arkansas (2015)
36 / 46

DT Darius Philon

Arkansas (2015)

David J. Phillip/Associated Press
WR Hunter Renfrow Clemson (2019)
37 / 46

WR Hunter Renfrow

Clemson (2019)

Darron Cummings/Associated Press
G John Simpson Clemson (2020)
38 / 46

G John Simpson

Clemson (2020)

Michael Conroy/Associated Press
FB Sutton Smith Northern Illinois (2019)
39 / 46

FB Sutton Smith

Northern Illinois (2019)

Michael Conroy/Associated Press
T William Sweet North Carolina (2019)
40 / 46

T William Sweet

North Carolina (2019)

Michael Conroy/Associated Press
DT Solomon Thomas Stanford (2017)
41 / 46

DT Solomon Thomas

Stanford (2017)

Ben Liebenberg/Associated Press
CB Desmond Trufant Washington (2013)
42 / 46

CB Desmond Trufant

Washington (2013)

Dave Martin/Associated Press
TE Darren Waller Georgia Tech (2015)
43 / 46

TE Darren Waller

Georgia Tech (2015)

Julio Cortez/Associated Press
LB Kyle Wilber Wake Forest (2012)
44 / 46

LB Kyle Wilber

Wake Forest (2012)

Ben Liebenberg/Associated Press
WR Javon Wims Georgia (2018)
45 / 46

WR Javon Wims

Georgia (2018)

Ben Liebenberg/Associated Press
LB K.J. Wright Mississippi State (2011)
46 / 46

LB K.J. Wright

Mississippi State (2011)

Darron Cummings/Associated Press
