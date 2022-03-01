What They're Saying: The rest of the AFC West takes note of Raiders' new duo at the helm

The first day of the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine is here.
Prospects conducted a few private workouts Tuesday, while several NFL coaches and general managers were made available to the media – including a couple of the Raiders' AFC West foes.
Kansas City Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid spoke at a press conference Tuesday, as did Los Angeles Chargers General Manager Tom Telesco, who like Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler, is a John Carroll University alum.
Take a look at what Reid and Telesco had to say about a few of the front office changes the Raiders have recently made and on preparing for a McDaniels-led Raiders team this upcoming season.
Andy Reid on Josh McDaniels:
"He's a heck of a football coach. Great offensive mind, very organized. We'll look forward to the challenge of playing against his team."
Reid on the arrival of new coaches across the AFC West:
"I think it's great competition. I thought the [division] was getting better as the year went on, but again, they made changes. ... It looks like they brought in some good coaches so I think it will be tremendous. That's why we're in this thing, we love the competition. So I look forward to it."
Reid on speaking at John Madden's memorial service:
"It was a great honor to do that. Tremendous person - I think we all know well that the change he's put together within the game for coaches and players has been tremendous too."
Tom Telesco on the hiring of McDaniels, Ziegler:
"It's great for those guys. They're excellent at what they do. I wasn't in school at the same time they were, we did not cross over but I do know them just from being in the NFL. Dave Ziegler is a really good guy, he's going to be an excellent GM. And we've seen what Josh can do. It's great for the John Carroll Alumni Association; it's not great for the Los Angeles Chargers to have more John Carroll people with the Raiders. They have talent there, we can see that. But I'm proud of those guys and look forward to competing with them."
Telesco on competing in the AFC West:
"It's a very, very difficult division. Obviously with Kansas City and Andy Reid, Denver is coming along and now with Las Vegas – it's all turning over, but we saw the talent they had last year."
