What They're Saying: The rest of the AFC West takes note of Raiders' new duo at the helm

Tom Telesco on the hiring of McDaniels, Ziegler:

"It's great for those guys. They're excellent at what they do. I wasn't in school at the same time they were, we did not cross over but I do know them just from being in the NFL. Dave Ziegler is a really good guy, he's going to be an excellent GM. And we've seen what Josh can do. It's great for the John Carroll Alumni Association; it's not great for the Los Angeles Chargers to have more John Carroll people with the Raiders. They have talent there, we can see that. But I'm proud of those guys and look forward to competing with them."