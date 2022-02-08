"Really smart football player, he caught a lot of passes and knew how to get open," Fletcher said of McDaniels. "We had a lot of success as a team. My last year there, we went 10-2. Only team we lost to was Mount Union – we lost to them twice. [McDaniels and Ziegler] were very smart football players and very good football players too."

Over a span of four years, Fletcher and McDaniels went from being Blue Streak teammates to being on opposite sidelines in Super Bowl XXXVI, resulting in McDaniels and the Patriots getting the best of his former teammate in what was considered a huge upset over "The Greatest Show on Turf."

"It's crazy because when you think of John Carroll, you don't think about it being a football powerhouse," said Fletcher. "I can remember dating all the way back to 2001. I'm not even sure what role he was playing at that point in time with the Patriots when I was with the Rams. We were on competing sidelines, competing for that Lombardi Trophy. It was very surreal because of John Carroll and it not being a typical football factory, so to speak.

"As Josh became offensive coordinator and I'm out there as a middle linebacker – he's drawing up plays trying to take advantage of me, and I'm trying to dissect his offense. We would chat before the games and things like that, so there's ton of respect. I know he was trying to beat me, and I was trying to beat him. It was just great competing against him."

Dave Vitatoe was another who had first-hand experience watching the commitment to excellence McDaniels and Ziegler showed as a wide receiver duo. Vitatoe, now the assistant vice president of alumni relations at John Carroll, was an All-American placekicker for the Blue Streaks – graduating in the same class as Ziegler. Vitatoe was also a top recruit in the state of Ohio and was on that fateful recruiting trip with Ziegler.

"With Dave, it was all about him on the field. He flashed on the field. He was a dynamic player," Vitatoe said. "Every time he touched the ball, he could take it to the house. He was just faster and quicker than everyone else and had confidence and swagger. And he could back it up with big play after big play."

Vitatoe also described how even as a player, the John Carroll coaching staff would allow McDaniels to attend coaches meetings to be a part of the game-planning process. McDaniels would often also stop to give Vitatoe a few words of encouragement prior to kickoff of big games or even in the middle of the game before game-deciding field goals to "help get [his] mind right."

"We knew who Josh was, and we knew what his background was, so there was instant credibility there with him," said Vitatoe. "What I found was he was a fiery competitor on the field. And it was more of a fire that burns inside of him that drives him versus what comes out of him. You could just tell how much winning meant to him.

"Just looking back at that, I knew he had a way of connecting and he knew what it took to win even at that age."

While McDaniels was in the early stages of finding his footing in the NFL with the Patriots, Ziegler was attempting to do the same in Scottsdale, Arizona. There, he was a special teams coordinator and educator at Chaparral High School.