Raiders 2022 Mock Draft Tracker 4.0

Mar 02, 2022 at 09:30 AM
Raiders.com Staff
Each week leading up to the draft in Las Vegas, Raiders.com will compile the latest mock drafts from top analysts and take a look at whom they're predicting the Silver and Black will select with the No. 22 overall pick.

Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports

Pick: Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington

Analysis: "McDuffie is a high-floor cornerback on a team that desperately needs stability at that position."

Last updated: March 2

Bucky Brooks, NFL.com

Pick: Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia

Analysis: "Taking a run-stopper early in the draft isn't sexy, but Davis is a true difference-maker at the point of attack. The mammoth defensive tackle could single-handedly neutralize opposing ground games and create more pass-rush opportunities for Maxx Crosby and Yannick Ngakoue."

Last updated: March 1

Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN

Pick: Nakobe Dean, ILB, Georgia

Analysis: "If Dean is still available at No. 22, this is a no-brainer. His coaches at Georgia rave about his leadership skills and he's a dominant off-ball linebacker on the field, too. He stuffed the stat sheet with 72 tackles, six sacks, two forced fumbles and two picks last season."

Last updated: March 1

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports

Pick: Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson

Analysis: "Booth had a fantastic '22 season and he could go even higher than this."

Last updated: Feb. 28

Steve Palazzolo, Pro Football Focus

Pick: Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson

Analysis: "The Raiders have work to do in the secondary, so they add Booth, who is smooth-moving and scheme diverse. Booth played just under 1,000 snaps in his college career, so there's room to grow for the true junior."

Last updated: Feb. 28

Drae Harris, The Draft Network

Pick: Kenyon Green, OL, Texas A&M

Analysis: "The Raiders continue to support and invest in Derek Carr by solidifying their protection of him. They select Kenyon Green. Green has played a number of positions, including left tackle, but figures to be a top-flight guard in the NFL."

Last updated: Feb. 28

Zack Patraw, Sports Illustrated

Pick: DeMarvin Leal, DT, Texas A&M

Analysis: "Explosive get-off out of his stance to drive as much as possible as he makes contact. Hands stay active to attempt to bat passes down when he can't get to the quarterback. Releases a spin move to the inside that proved to be quite effective to get pressure."

Last updated: Feb. 28

Josh Edwards, CBS Sports

Pick: Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama

Analysis: "Williams showed he can stretch defenses vertically when healthy. He would have been one of the fastest performers at the NFL Combine had he not gotten injured. With Hunter Renfrow, Darren Waller and Williams, the Raiders can focus attention on the defense and offensive line."

Last updated: Feb. 25

MORE DRAFT CONTENT

Mock Draft Tracker 3.0 | Mock Draft Tracker 2.0 | Mock Draft Tracker 1.0

Photos: Raiders 2022 NFL Mock Draft Roundup

Take a look at draft prospects that analysts project the Silver and Black to select with their first-round pick (22nd overall) in the 2022 NFL Draft. (Last updated Tuesday, February 23, 2022)

CB Andrew Booth Jr. - Clemson
1 / 13

CB Andrew Booth Jr. - Clemson

Sean Rayford/Associated Press
OT Charles Cross - Mississippi State
2 / 13

OT Charles Cross - Mississippi State

Butch Dill/Associated Press
DT Jordan Davis - Georgia
3 / 13

DT Jordan Davis - Georgia

John Bazemore/Associated Press
EDGE Arnold Ebiketie - Penn State
4 / 13

EDGE Arnold Ebiketie - Penn State

Barry Reeger/Associated Press
CB Kaiir Elam - Florida
5 / 13

CB Kaiir Elam - Florida

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press
OL Zion Johnson - Boston College
6 / 13

OL Zion Johnson - Boston College

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press
LB Devin Lloyd - Utah
7 / 13

LB Devin Lloyd - Utah

Rick Bowmer/Associated Press
WR Drake London - USC
8 / 13

WR Drake London - USC

David Zalubowski/Associated Press
CB Trent McDuffie - Washington
9 / 13

CB Trent McDuffie - Washington

David Zalubowski/Associated Press
WR Chris Olave - Ohio State
10 / 13

WR Chris Olave - Ohio State

Jay LaPrete/Associated Press
OT Trevor Penning - Northern Iowa
11 / 13

OT Trevor Penning - Northern Iowa

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press
WR Jameson Williams - Alabama
12 / 13

WR Jameson Williams - Alabama

John Bazemore/Associated Press
WR Garrett Wilson - Ohio State
13 / 13

WR Garrett Wilson - Ohio State

Jay LaPrete/Associated Press
