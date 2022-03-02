Raiders 2022 Mock Draft Tracker 4.0

Each week leading up to the draft in Las Vegas, Raiders.com will compile the latest mock drafts from top analysts and take a look at whom they're predicting the Silver and Black will select with the No. 22 overall pick.
Pick: Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington
Analysis: "McDuffie is a high-floor cornerback on a team that desperately needs stability at that position."
Last updated: March 2
Pick: Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia
Analysis: "Taking a run-stopper early in the draft isn't sexy, but Davis is a true difference-maker at the point of attack. The mammoth defensive tackle could single-handedly neutralize opposing ground games and create more pass-rush opportunities for Maxx Crosby and Yannick Ngakoue."
Last updated: March 1
Pick: Nakobe Dean, ILB, Georgia
Analysis: "If Dean is still available at No. 22, this is a no-brainer. His coaches at Georgia rave about his leadership skills and he's a dominant off-ball linebacker on the field, too. He stuffed the stat sheet with 72 tackles, six sacks, two forced fumbles and two picks last season."
Last updated: March 1
Pick: Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson
Analysis: "Booth had a fantastic '22 season and he could go even higher than this."
Last updated: Feb. 28
Pick: Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson
Analysis: "The Raiders have work to do in the secondary, so they add Booth, who is smooth-moving and scheme diverse. Booth played just under 1,000 snaps in his college career, so there's room to grow for the true junior."
Last updated: Feb. 28
Pick: Kenyon Green, OL, Texas A&M
Analysis: "The Raiders continue to support and invest in Derek Carr by solidifying their protection of him. They select Kenyon Green. Green has played a number of positions, including left tackle, but figures to be a top-flight guard in the NFL."
Last updated: Feb. 28
Pick: DeMarvin Leal, DT, Texas A&M
Analysis: "Explosive get-off out of his stance to drive as much as possible as he makes contact. Hands stay active to attempt to bat passes down when he can't get to the quarterback. Releases a spin move to the inside that proved to be quite effective to get pressure."
Last updated: Feb. 28
Pick: Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama
Analysis: "Williams showed he can stretch defenses vertically when healthy. He would have been one of the fastest performers at the NFL Combine had he not gotten injured. With Hunter Renfrow, Darren Waller and Williams, the Raiders can focus attention on the defense and offensive line."
Last updated: Feb. 25
MORE DRAFT CONTENT
Take a look at draft prospects that analysts project the Silver and Black to select with their first-round pick (22nd overall) in the 2022 NFL Draft. (Last updated Tuesday, February 23, 2022)