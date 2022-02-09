Mock Draft Tracker 1.0: Who will the Raiders select at No. 22?

The draft is just around the corner, which means the first edition of our 2022 Mock Draft Tracker is here.
Each week leading up to the draft in Las Vegas, Raiders.com will compile the latest mock drafts from top analysts and take a look at who they're predicting the Silver and Black will select with the No. 22 overall pick.
Pick: Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida
Analysis: "Elam wins with length and physicality at the line. The Raiders have to strengthen the outside positions in their defensive backfield."
Last updated: Feb. 9
Pick: Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson
Analysis: "Andrew Booth Jr. could easily end up as the best corner from this year's draft. He excels in press-man coverage where his footwork, loose hips, quickness, speed, and pattern-matching skills shine. He has dynamic ball skills and the makings of a shutdown guy in the NFL. With all the talented receivers and young quarterbacks in the AFC West, the Raiders have to get the secondary right."
Last updated: Feb. 9
Pick: Drake London, WR, USC
Analysis: "Coming off of an injury that ended his 2022 season, London still possesses the necessary traits to win in the NFL and should be taken in the first round."
Last updated: Feb. 9
Pick: Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State
Analysis: "High-character prospect who can stretch the field and make acrobatic catches. He has work to do with his route-running, but he's competitive and plays with good strength."
Last updated: Feb. 8
Pick: Drake London, WR, USC
Analysis: "London had 88 catches for 1,084 yards and seven touchdowns in eight games last season before a broken ankle ended his season. He towers over defensive backs and can make contested catches. The Raiders are moving in a different direction under new coach Josh McDaniels, and London's yards-after-catch ability could make him tough to stop in McDaniels' offense."
Last updated: Feb. 7
Pick: Arnold Ebiketie, DE, Penn State
Analysis: "Ebiketie will be the steal of the draft. The Temple transfer wanted to impress on the biggest stage, so he transferred to Penn State and put on a pass-rushing clinic. He's been one of the top best rushers in the country for three seasons, starting with a 77.8 PFF grade in 2019 before moving to an 85.0 mark in 2020 and finishing at 88.4 with the Nittany Lions."
Last updated: Feb. 7
Pick: Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State
Analysis: "If the Raiders want to keep up with the offenses of the Chiefs, Chargers and perhaps Broncos (if they land an established quarterback), then they're going to need another weapon for Derek Carr. How about Olave, who can make plays down the field and shake defenders on intermediate routes?"
Last updated: Feb. 5
Pick: Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State
Analysis: "He has smooth route-running skills, and there is talk that he will record a faster 40-yard dash time than many expect. Olave generated an impressive 2.8 yards per route run over his entire college career."
Last updated: Jan. 31
Pick: Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama
Analysis: "Jameson Williams is a refined route-runner that can uncover from almost any defensive back. He will give quarterback Derek Carr another target and they will now have a three-headed monster with Darren Waller, Hunter Renfrow, and now Williams."
Last updated: Jan. 31
Pick: Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia
Analysis: "Taking a run-stopper early in the draft isn't sexy, but Davis is a true difference-maker at the point of attack. The mammoth defensive tackle could single-handedly neutralize opposing ground games and create more pass-rush opportunities for Maxx Crosby and Yannick Ngakoue."
Last updated: Jan. 25
Pick: Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama
Analysis: "Take away the late-season ACL injury, and Williams is likely going a lot higher than this. But even though there's a good chance he'll miss a chunk of his rookie NFL season due to rehab, Williams possesses rare athletic ability to stretch the field and get yards after the catch. The Raiders need a young speed element at receiver."
Last updated: Jan. 24
Pick: Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State
Analysis: "Olave is going to run REALLY fast. The Raiders have had an obvious need for that element in their passing game since Henry Ruggs' release in November."
Last updated: Jan. 21
Pick: Drake London, WR, USC
Analysis: "Derek Carr was playing well enough for the Raiders to make a postseason run, but he needed another playmaker in the playoff loss to the Bengals. London, who was averaging 11 catches and 135.5 yards per game before his injury, has the basketball athleticism to play above the rim and be a chain-mover."
Last updated: Jan. 19
Pick: Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson
Analysis: "Fifth-round pick Nate Hobbs was a nice find in last year's draft, but this defense could use Booth, a 6-foot press-coverage corner who allowed only one completion of more than 20 yards in 2021. He was extremely consistent over the past two seasons, locking down receivers. The Raiders ranked 27th in QBR allowed (51.4) this season; taking Booth would address a weakness."
Last updated: Jan. 19
MORE DRAFT CONTENT
📝 NFL prospects utilize the bright lights of Allegiant Stadium to raise their draft stock in East-West Shrine Bowl