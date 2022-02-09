Mock Draft Tracker 1.0: Who will the Raiders select at No. 22?

Analysis: "Ebiketie will be the steal of the draft. The Temple transfer wanted to impress on the biggest stage, so he transferred to Penn State and put on a pass-rushing clinic. He's been one of the top best rushers in the country for three seasons, starting with a 77.8 PFF grade in 2019 before moving to an 85.0 mark in 2020 and finishing at 88.4 with the Nittany Lions."