Road to the Draft: Biggest observations from 2022 Reese's Senior Bowl

Willis, Howell look throughly impressive

While Pickett was the quarterback with the least to prove, Liberty's Malik Willis and UNC's Sam Howell quite possibly had the most – and they both showed out.

Willis and Howell were both top-ranked quarterbacks going into the 2021 season, as two players that were considered top-15 draft picks back in August. While the two didn't have disappointing seasons by any stretch, they somewhat fell to the lofty expectations that were set for them going into their senior campaigns. Willis finished his season with a 27:12 touchdown to interception ration, tacking on 13 more scores on the ground. Howell was the only quarterback this season who had over 3,000 passing yards and 800 rushing yards – but finished with a 6-7 record and a loss to South Carolina in the Duke's Mayo Bowl.